You Can Keep It

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Jess and Trisha talk about the next round of the WIR book club and discuss and recommend romances featuring married couples.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!

News

The WIR book club is back! Send your votes to wheninromance@bookriot.com! (Options are below)

Books Discussed

Sweet Disorder by Rose Lerner (Book club option!)

Wrong Number, Right Woman by Jae (Book club option!)

Vivid by Beverly Jenkins (Book club option!)

Office Hours by Katrina Jackson (Book club option!)

The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams

Maybe Next Time by Christina C. Jones

Rend by Roan Parrish

A Bollywood Affair by Sonali Dev

The Captain’s Midwinter Bride by Liana de la Rosa

Send us your book club votes! And your favorite adventure romances! And your favorite married couple romances! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).