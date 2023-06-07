Yay, Pride!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica discuss some recent queer YA reads for Pride and beyond.

News:

Inaugural Poem by Amanda Gorman Banned After Single Complaint

Nonprofit to Make Book Fairs Accessible to Underserved Students

A Poem is Going to Jupiter’s Moon Europa (& You Can Go, Too)

Books Discussed:

We’ll Never Tell by Wendy Heard

Forever Is Now by Mariama J. Lockington

Epically Earnest by Molly Horan

Transmogrify! by g. haron davis

Northranger by Ray Terciero and Bre Indigo

The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz

The Luis Ortega Survival Club by Sonora Reyes

Where Echoes Die by Courtney Gould