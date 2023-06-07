Yay, Pride!
Tirzah and Erica discuss some recent queer YA reads for Pride and beyond.
News:
Inaugural Poem by Amanda Gorman Banned After Single Complaint
Nonprofit to Make Book Fairs Accessible to Underserved Students
A Poem is Going to Jupiter’s Moon Europa (& You Can Go, Too)
Books Discussed:
We’ll Never Tell by Wendy Heard
Forever Is Now by Mariama J. Lockington
Epically Earnest by Molly Horan
Transmogrify! by g. haron davis
Northranger by Ray Terciero and Bre Indigo
The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich by Deya Muniz
The Luis Ortega Survival Club by Sonora Reyes
Where Echoes Die by Courtney Gould