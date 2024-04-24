YA Poetry and Novels-in-Verse

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Vanessa and Erica get into a wide range of YA poetry, novels-in-verse, and other poetry-adjacent works in celebration of Poetry Month.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Looking to elevate your reading life? Tailored Book Recommendations is here to help with handpicked recommendations. Tell the Bibliologists at Tailored Book Recommendations about what you love and what you don’t. You can get your recommendations via email or receive hardcovers or paperbacks in the mail. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Plans start at just $18! Subscribe today.

News

10 Queer Historical YA Novels That Reclaim LGBTQ History

Vibe Check episode with United States Poet Laureate Ada Limón

Books Discussed

Blood Water Paint and Enter the Body by Joy McCullough

Poemhood: Our Black Revival by Amber McBride, Erica Martin, Taylor Byas

When We Make It by Elisabet Velasquez

Bright Red Fruit by Safia Elhillo

Home is Not a Country by Safia Elhilio

William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Mean Girls by Ian Doescher, illustrated by Kent Barton

How the Boogeyman Became a Poet by Tony Keith Jr.

Just Another Epic Love Poem by Parisa Akhbari