YA Poetry and Novels-in-Verse
Vanessa and Erica get into a wide range of YA poetry, novels-in-verse, and other poetry-adjacent works in celebration of Poetry Month.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
Looking to elevate your reading life? Tailored Book Recommendations is here to help with handpicked recommendations. Tell the Bibliologists at Tailored Book Recommendations about what you love and what you don’t. You can get your recommendations via email or receive hardcovers or paperbacks in the mail. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Plans start at just $18! Subscribe today.
News
10 Queer Historical YA Novels That Reclaim LGBTQ History
Vibe Check episode with United States Poet Laureate Ada Limón
Books Discussed
Blood Water Paint and Enter the Body by Joy McCullough
Poemhood: Our Black Revival by Amber McBride, Erica Martin, Taylor Byas
When We Make It by Elisabet Velasquez
Bright Red Fruit by Safia Elhillo
Home is Not a Country by Safia Elhilio
William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Mean Girls by Ian Doescher, illustrated by Kent Barton
How the Boogeyman Became a Poet by Tony Keith Jr.
Just Another Epic Love Poem by Parisa Akhbari