YA Books to Celebrate Jewish Heritage Month and Beyond

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica discuss some fabulous YA books by Jewish authors.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Show Notes:

First Edition podcast

News: PEN America and Penguin Random House Sue Florida School District

The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros

My Fine Fellow by Jennieke Cohen

The Ghosts of Rose Hill by R.M. Romero

Lucy Clark Will Not Apologize by Margo Rabb

Color Me In by Natasha Diaz

When the Angels Left the Old City by Sacha Lamb

One Last Shot by Kip Wilson

How to Excavate a Heart by Jake Maia Arlow

Mentioned: Devil in the White City by Erik Larson