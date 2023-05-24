YA Books to Celebrate Jewish Heritage Month and Beyond
Tirzah and Erica discuss some fabulous YA books by Jewish authors.
Show Notes:
News: PEN America and Penguin Random House Sue Florida School District
The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros
My Fine Fellow by Jennieke Cohen
The Ghosts of Rose Hill by R.M. Romero
Lucy Clark Will Not Apologize by Margo Rabb
Color Me In by Natasha Diaz
When the Angels Left the Old City by Sacha Lamb
One Last Shot by Kip Wilson
How to Excavate a Heart by Jake Maia Arlow
Mentioned: Devil in the White City by Erik Larson