Witchy Season
Tune in as Katie and Kendra discuss witchy books perfect for spooky season!
Things Mentioned
BOOKS DISCUSSED
Shrines of Gaiety – Kate Atkinson
What’s Done in Darkness – Laura McHugh
The Lighthouse Witches – CJ Cooke
The Year of the Witching – Alexis Henderson
The Women Could Fly – Megan Giddings
The Witches: Salem, 1692 – Stacy Schiff
Blackmail and Bibingka – Mia P. Manansala
Jackal – Erin E. Adams
