Witchy Season

Tune in as Katie and Kendra discuss witchy books perfect for spooky season!

Things Mentioned

“Hurricane Ian relief: How to donate, volunteer and more” (NBC WPTV)

Dylan in His Raincoat

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Shrines of Gaiety – Kate Atkinson

What’s Done in Darkness – Laura McHugh

The Lighthouse Witches – CJ Cooke

The Year of the Witching – Alexis Henderson

The Women Could Fly – Megan Giddings

The Witches: Salem, 1692 – Stacy Schiff

Blackmail and Bibingka – Mia P. Manansala

Jackal – Erin E. Adams

