Winter/Spring 2024 Adaptation Preview
Jeff and Rebecca talk about notable adaptations coming out over the next few months.
Discussed in this episode:
Monsieur Spade
Masters of the Air
The Taste of Things
The Expats
Origin (based on Caste)
Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Argylle
It Ends With Us
Dune 2
Lisa Frankenstein
Spaceman
3 Body Problem
Apples Never Fall
Civil War
LoTR: War of the Rohirrim