Winter/Spring 2024 Adaptation Preview

Jeff and Rebecca talk about notable adaptations coming out over the next few months.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

2024 is the tenth year of the Read Harder Challenge! Join us as we make our way through 24 tasks meant to expand our reading horizons and diversify our TBRs. To get book recommendations for each task, sign up for the Read Harder newsletter. We’ll also keep you informed about other cool reading challenges, readathons, and more across the bookish internet. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features, where you can connect with a community of passionate, like-minded readers in a cozy and supportive corner of the internet. Visit bookriot.com/readharder to sign up.

Discussed in this episode:

Sign up for Better Living Through Books and the BR Pod newsletter

First Edition!

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Monsieur Spade

Masters of the Air

The Taste of Things

The Expats

Origin (based on Caste)

Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Argylle

It Ends With Us

Dune 2

Lisa Frankenstein

Spaceman

3 Body Problem

Apples Never Fall

Civil War

LoTR: War of the Rohirrim