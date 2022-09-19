When One of You is a Dragon

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about John Green getting banned in his home school, new ereader news, recent reading, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

Out of Print job posting

Book banning weirdness: John Green’s first novel might be banned at his old school

Long-awaited great news that Angela Flournoy has two more books coming

Kobo’s new eco-conscious ereader



Amazon’s new base Kindle

This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub

In the Early Times by Tad Friend

Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah

The Mosquito Bowl by Buzz Bissinger