When One of You is a Dragon
Jeff and Rebecca talk about John Green getting banned in his home school, new ereader news, recent reading, and much more.
Discussed in this episode:
Book banning weirdness: John Green’s first novel might be banned at his old school
Long-awaited great news that Angela Flournoy has two more books coming
Kobo’s new eco-conscious ereader
Amazon’s new base Kindle
This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub
In the Early Times by Tad Friend
Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah