We’re Seeing Humans At Their Most Powerful: YA Sports Books Chat with Emma Kress

This week, Tirzah and special guest Emma Kress, author of Dangerous Play, discuss girls in sports in YA!

Books Discussed:

Dangerous Play by Emma Kress

In the Same Boat by Holly Green

She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen

The Knockout by Sajni Patel

Throw Like a Girl by Sarah Henning

Michigan vs. the Boys by Carrie S. Allen

Kisses and Croissants by Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau

Break the Fall by Jennifer Iacopelli

Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley

Furia by Yamile Saied Mendez

A Map to the Sun by Sloane Leong

Bruised by Tanya Boteju

Note: After recording, we discovered Cheer Up: Love and Pom-Poms by Crystal Frasier and Val Wise, a YA graphic novel about a trans teen girl who is the captain of the cheer squad. We highly recommend it, and we’d love to see more trans teen girls in sports in YA.