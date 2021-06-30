Episode 96.5
We’re Seeing Humans At Their Most Powerful: YA Sports Books Chat with Emma Kress
This week, Tirzah and special guest Emma Kress, author of Dangerous Play, discuss girls in sports in YA!
Books Discussed:
Dangerous Play by Emma Kress
In the Same Boat by Holly Green
She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen
The Knockout by Sajni Patel
Throw Like a Girl by Sarah Henning
Michigan vs. the Boys by Carrie S. Allen
Kisses and Croissants by Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau
Break the Fall by Jennifer Iacopelli
Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley
Furia by Yamile Saied Mendez
A Map to the Sun by Sloane Leong
Bruised by Tanya Boteju
Note: After recording, we discovered Cheer Up: Love and Pom-Poms by Crystal Frasier and Val Wise, a YA graphic novel about a trans teen girl who is the captain of the cheer squad. We highly recommend it, and we’d love to see more trans teen girls in sports in YA.