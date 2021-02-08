Watch It Or Don’t

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Jess and Trisha discuss Nora Roberts’s lack of time for nonsense, authors behaving badly, and the unique world of category romance – along with a few recs, of course.

News

Nora Roberts doesn’t care what you think [Entertainment Weekly]

Here’s a way not to write outside of your own experience.

In case you’re curious, here a bit more info about category romance…and here’s a little more info about Pregnesia.

Books Discussed

Seducing His Secret Wife by Robin Covington

Bane by Brenda Jackson

The Flapper’s Fake Fiancé by Lauri Robinson

Pregnesia by Carla Cassidy

Let us know if YOU have favorite category romance – and keep sharing your romance reading origin stories! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading and @trishahaleybrwn), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown).