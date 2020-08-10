Episode 391
V Plus Three

Episode Archive

Jeff and Rebecca talk about more real censorship, Caste by Isabel Wilkerson arriving, extensions of live-streaming rights for kids books, Stephanie Meyer’s unendingly surprising career moves, and more.

This episode is sponsored by:

Read or Dead

Flatiron Books, publisher of Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy

Flatiron Books, publisher of Being Lolita by Alisson Wood

The Last Stargazers by Emily Levesque

Links discussed in this episode:

More actual government intervention in free speech

PRH extends covid-adjusted ebook & digital audio terms for libraries through end of year

Oprah sends CASTE to Fortune 500 CEOs:

Authors for Black Voices online auction to support publishing/literacy nonprofits

Interview with Dana Canedy

HQN & Graydon House accepting unagented manuscripts by Black writers

Stephenie Meyer’s pandemic book tour

Weird author googling fail: John Boyne accidentally includes elements from Legend of Zelda in new historical novel


