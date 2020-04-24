Upright and Breathing

While they are self-quarantining, Katie and Rincey decide to tackle some of the oldest mystery and true crime books on their TBR.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, Little Secrets by Jennifer Hillier and Sisters in Crime.

Show Notes

Hulu’s already snapped up rights to Zakiya Dalila Harris’ upcoming novel The Other Black Girl

Our fellow Book Rioter Tirzah Price has an upcoming Jane Austen murder mystery series for teens!

Netflix Picks Up Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Enola Holmes’ from Legendary

Los Angeles Times Book Prizes Winners Announced

Perry Mason trailer

Books Mentioned

The Monster of Florence by Douglas Preston & Mario Spezi

The Hangman’s Daughter by Oliver Pötzsch

Pretty Things by Janelle Brown

Take Me Apart by Sara Sliga

The Split by Sharon Bolton

If It Bleeds by Stephen King

The Sun Down Motel by Simone St James

The Boy in the Earth by Fuminori Nakamura, translated by Allison Markin Powell

The Likeness by Tana French