Episode 76
Upright and Breathing
While they are self-quarantining, Katie and Rincey decide to tackle some of the oldest mystery and true crime books on their TBR.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Little Secrets by Jennifer Hillier and Sisters in Crime.
Show Notes
Hulu’s already snapped up rights to Zakiya Dalila Harris’ upcoming novel The Other Black Girl
Our fellow Book Rioter Tirzah Price has an upcoming Jane Austen murder mystery series for teens!
Netflix Picks Up Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Enola Holmes’ from Legendary
Los Angeles Times Book Prizes Winners Announced
Books Mentioned
The Monster of Florence by Douglas Preston & Mario Spezi
The Hangman’s Daughter by Oliver Pötzsch
Pretty Things by Janelle Brown
Take Me Apart by Sara Sliga
The Split by Sharon Bolton
If It Bleeds by Stephen King
The Sun Down Motel by Simone St James
The Boy in the Earth by Fuminori Nakamura, translated by Allison Markin Powell
The Likeness by Tana French