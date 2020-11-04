Sharifah and Jenn discuss the Ignyte Awards, Spaceman of Bohemia casting, under the radar sci-fi and fantasy, and more.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life, Kingdom of Sea and Stone by Mara Rutherford, published by Inkyard Press, and Space Throne by Brian Corley.

News

2020 Nerdy Joy [Tor.com]

Adam Sandler to star in Spaceman of Bohemia [Tor.com, Deadline]

Tour the Twilight House [BookRiot.com]

Ignyte Award winners announced! [Tor.com]

Books Discussed

Elegy for the Undead by Matthew Vesely (note: queer tragedy)

Spin the Dawn by Elizabeth Lim

Tender is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica, translated by Sarah Moses (all the trigger warnings!)

The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher