Travel Narratives

This week Alice and Kim talk travel books, Alaskan politics, and what the word multifarious means.

New Books

Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the 21st Century, ed. by Alice Wong

SEE ALSO: A Disability History of the United States By Kim E. Nielsen

A Most Beautiful Thing: The True Story of America’s First All-Black High School Rowing Team by Arshay Cooper

The Multifarious Mr Banks: From Botany Bay to Kew, The Natural Historian Who Shaped the World by Toby Musgrave

Of Bears and Ballots: An Alaskan Adventure in Small-Town Politics by Heather Lende

Travel Nonfiction

From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home by Tembi Locke

Unfamiliar Fishes by Sarah Vowell

Everybody Was So Young: Gerald and Sara Murphy: A Lost Generation Love Story by Amanda Vaill

A Stranger in the Village: Two Centuries of African-American Travel Writing by Farah J. Griffin (Editor), Cheryl J. Fish (Editor)

The Hour of Land: A Personal Topography of America’s National Parks by Terry Tempest Williams

Reading Now

KIM: Eliza Hamilton: The Extraordinary Life and Times of the Wife of Alexander Hamilton by Tilar J. Mazzeo

ALICE: Catherine House by Elisabeth Thomas

CONCLUSION

