To Take or Not to Take?
Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about books you should take on your vacation and ones you should skip.
Books Discussed
The Chain by Adrian McKinty
The Getaway by Lamar Giles
One by One by Ruth Ware
Pretty Things by Janelle Brown
The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
Into the Sublime by Kate A. Boorman
The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias
