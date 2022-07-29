To Take or Not to Take?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about books you should take on your vacation and ones you should skip.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter to get even more mystery/thriller recs and news!

Books Discussed

The Chain by Adrian McKinty

The Getaway by Lamar Giles

One by One by Ruth Ware

Pretty Things by Janelle Brown

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich

Into the Sublime by Kate A. Boorman

The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias

If you want to send an email with feedback or show suggestions, you can reach us at readordead@bookriot.com

Otherwise you can:

Find Nusrah on Instagrram @wellreadbrowngirl

Find Katie on Twitter @kt_librarylady

And we will talk to you all next time!