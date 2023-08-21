There’s Only One Dog
Special guest Jenn Northington joins Trisha to talk about anthologies and books to help you break a reading slump.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for our Kissing Books newsletter!
Wanna escape the Dog Days of summer with purrfect book recommendations? Let Tailored Book Recommendations pick awesome books to keep you entertained. Touch grass, grab some lemonade, and enjoy TBR’s picks.
News
Book club meets an adaptation discussion with The Perfect Find! We’re discussing the book by Tia Williams and the adaptation at the end of September, so send us your thoughts!
Books Discussed
Maroons by adrienne maree brown
A Walk in the Park by Rebekah Weatherspoon
Sword Stone Table edited by Swapna Krishna and Jenn Northington
Fit for the Gods edited by Jenn Northington and S. Zainab Williams
Black Love Matters edited by Jessica P. Pryde
Amor Actually edited by Mackenzie Walton
Hamilton’s Battalion by Rose Lerner, Courtney Milan, and Alyssa Cole
The Honey Badger Chronicles (first book is Hot and Badgered) by Shelly Laurenston
The Blessings series (first book is Bring on the Blessings) by Beverly Jenkins
The Wallflowers series (first book is Secrets of a Summer Night) and Ravenels series (first book is Cold-Hearted Rake by Lisa Kleypas
The Witches of Thistle Grove series (first book is Payback’s a Witch) by Lana Harper
Think of England by KJ Charles
The Meant to Be series (first book is If the Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy)
Mrs. Martin’s Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan
The Heart is a Universe by Sherry Thomas
The Girl With Stars in her Eyes by Xio Axelrod
A Summer for Scandal by Lydia San Andres
Let us know what you’re reading, what you’re thinking, and what you’re thinking about what you’re reading! As always, you can find Jess and Trisha at the WIR email address (wheninromance@bookriot.com). You can also find us on Twitter (@jessisreading), or Instagram (@jess_is_reading and @trishahaleybrown), and Jess is even on TikTok (@jess_isreading).