There’s Only One Dog

Special guest Jenn Northington joins Trisha to talk about anthologies and books to help you break a reading slump.

News

Book club meets an adaptation discussion with The Perfect Find! We’re discussing the book by Tia Williams and the adaptation at the end of September, so send us your thoughts!

Books Discussed

Maroons by adrienne maree brown

A Walk in the Park by Rebekah Weatherspoon

Sword Stone Table edited by Swapna Krishna and Jenn Northington

Fit for the Gods edited by Jenn Northington and S. Zainab Williams

Black Love Matters edited by Jessica P. Pryde

Amor Actually edited by Mackenzie Walton

Hamilton’s Battalion by Rose Lerner, Courtney Milan, and Alyssa Cole

The Honey Badger Chronicles (first book is Hot and Badgered) by Shelly Laurenston

The Blessings series (first book is Bring on the Blessings) by Beverly Jenkins

The Wallflowers series (first book is Secrets of a Summer Night) and Ravenels series (first book is Cold-Hearted Rake by Lisa Kleypas

The Witches of Thistle Grove series (first book is Payback’s a Witch) by Lana Harper

Think of England by KJ Charles

The Meant to Be series (first book is If the Shoe Fits by Julie Murphy)

Mrs. Martin’s Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan

The Heart is a Universe by Sherry Thomas

The Girl With Stars in her Eyes by Xio Axelrod

A Summer for Scandal by Lydia San Andres

