The Reading Life of James McBride
On the occasion of the publication of his new novel, The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride comes on to talk about his life as a reader, what books can do, and what writing means to him.
Discussed in this episode:
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
Beverly Cleary
The Autobiography of Malcolm X