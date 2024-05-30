10 Steamy Beach Reads to Spice Up Your Summer

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana.

What steamy beach reads are you throwing into your tote bag this summer? I’ve got some suggestions for the best steamy beach reads 2024 has to offer. Despite living in the Midwest, far from anything more than a man-made reservoir, I’m a true beach bum and a devotee to beach reads. I’ve written before about preparing for a beach reading day, and all the advice still holds. But now, let’s talk books.

When it comes to the best beach reads, romance is the way to go. And I specified steamy, so all of these books have on-page sex scenes. Apart from the steaminess, these books embody the best of beach reading to me. Whether there’s a summery setting, a dramatic plot, or a deep commitment to fun, these are the books that will keep you turning the pages. You may lose track of time but don’t forget to reapply sunscreen.