The It Books of November

It’s the last big month for new releases, so Jeff O’Neal and Rebecca Schinsky saddle up for one more It Book Knockout Round for 2023.

Books mentioned in this episode:

The Future by Noami Alderman

Class by Stephanie Land

Breaking Twitter by Ben Mezrich

The Mystery Guest by Nita Prose

Day by Michael Cunningham

Same Bed, Different Dreams by Ed Park

The Vulnerables by Sigrid Nunez

My Name is Barbra by Barbra Streisand

The Liberators by E.J. Koh

To Free the Captives by Tracy K. Smith

Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros

