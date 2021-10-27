The Incendiary Opinion Episode

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly and Erica get a little spicy as they discuss some wonderful YA retellings as well as books that take place in areas outside of Europe and the United States.

Shownotes

Tell Me My Name by Amy Reed

Pride by Ibi Zoboi

Where The Rhythm Takes You by Sarah Dass

Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron

Lost In The Never Woods by Aiden Thomas

These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong, Shanghai

I Killed Zoe Spanos by Kit Frick

Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor

A Small Charred Face by Kazuki Sakuraba

Diary of a Tokyo Teen by Christin Mari Inzer

Bloody Seoul by Sonia Patel

Wicked Fox by Kat Cho

Facing the Sun by Janice Lynn Mather

The House of Rust by Khadija Abdalla Bajaber

