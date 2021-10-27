Episode 105
The Incendiary Opinion Episode
Kelly and Erica get a little spicy as they discuss some wonderful YA retellings as well as books that take place in areas outside of Europe and the United States.
Shownotes
Tell Me My Name by Amy Reed
Pride by Ibi Zoboi
Where The Rhythm Takes You by Sarah Dass
Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron
Lost In The Never Woods by Aiden Thomas
These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong, Shanghai
I Killed Zoe Spanos by Kit Frick
Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor
A Small Charred Face by Kazuki Sakuraba
Diary of a Tokyo Teen by Christin Mari Inzer
Bloody Seoul by Sonia Patel
Wicked Fox by Kat Cho
Facing the Sun by Janice Lynn Mather
The House of Rust by Khadija Abdalla Bajaber
For more YA set around the world, check out this post from Kelly.