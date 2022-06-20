The Implied Headline
Rebecca is joined by Book Riot’s managing editor, Vanessa Diaz, while Jeff is on vacation. They discuss the relaunch of MTV Books, James Patterson’s hot take on racism, and more.
Discussed in this episode:
MTV Books Reveals 2023 Relaunch Slate
Sales of LGBTQ Books Are Soaring
Mom’s for Liberty’s Book Rating System
James Patterson says older white men experience “another form of racism”
And then James Patterson apologizes
NYPL to give away 500,000 free books