The Implied Headline

Rebecca is joined by Book Riot’s managing editor, Vanessa Diaz, while Jeff is on vacation. They discuss the relaunch of MTV Books, James Patterson’s hot take on racism, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

MTV Books Reveals 2023 Relaunch Slate

Sales of LGBTQ Books Are Soaring

Mom’s for Liberty’s Book Rating System

James Patterson says older white men experience “another form of racism”

And then James Patterson apologizes

NYPL to give away 500,000 free books

The Margins writers’ conference