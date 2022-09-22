The Handsell with Erin Sterling

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week on the Handsell, The Kiss Curse author Erin Sterling (a.k.a. Rachel Hawkins) recommends some spooky reads as we dream of Fall.

Books Discussed:

The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling (The Ex Hex)

The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas

When the Reckoning Comes by LaTanya McQueen

The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen

Books Mentioned:

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Lana Harper (The Witches of Thistle Grove)

Ann Aguirre (Fix-It Witches)

Not Your Average Hot Guy and Mr and Mrs Witch by Gwenda Bond

Not the Witch You Wed by April Asher

My Roommate is a Vampire by Jenna Levine (June 2023)