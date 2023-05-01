The Gimmick is Life

Jeff and Rebecca talk about good buzz for the adaptation of Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret coming out this weekend, the most banned books of 2013, continued improvements at Barnes & Noble, a new Twilight adaptation, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

AYTGIMM comes out of the gate with $600k in Thursday preview box office

Twilight TV series in development

ALA releases top 13 most banned & challenged books of 2022

James Daunt says BN returns are down to 7% (from 30%) since ending co-op

Rating Covers of AYTGIMM by Judy Blume