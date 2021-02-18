The Changing Face Of Fantasy Chapter Books

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Nicole and guest Jenn Northington discuss the results of the 2021 Rainbow List, fantasy chapter books, and hear from BB Alston, author of Amari and the Night Brothers.

Relevant Links

The ALA’s 2021 Rainbow List

BB Alston

Books Discussed

Amari and the Night Brothers by BB Alston

Jumbies by Tracey Baptiste

Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi

Storm Runner by JC Cervantes (cw: ableism)

The Serpent’s Secret (KIRANMALA AND THE KINGDOM BEYOND) by Sayantali Dasgupta

Bayou Magic by Jewell Parker Rhodes

The Dragon Egg Princess by Ellen Oh

Forest of Souls by Lori M. Lee

Root Magic by Eden Royce

Blackblood by Phu Vuong

Rick Riordan Presents