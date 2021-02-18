Episode 48
The Changing Face Of Fantasy Chapter Books
Nicole and guest Jenn Northington discuss the results of the 2021 Rainbow List, fantasy chapter books, and hear from BB Alston, author of Amari and the Night Brothers.
Relevant Links
Books Discussed
Amari and the Night Brothers by BB Alston
Jumbies by Tracey Baptiste
Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi
Storm Runner by JC Cervantes (cw: ableism)
The Serpent’s Secret (KIRANMALA AND THE KINGDOM BEYOND) by Sayantali Dasgupta
Bayou Magic by Jewell Parker Rhodes
The Dragon Egg Princess by Ellen Oh
Forest of Souls by Lori M. Lee
Root Magic by Eden Royce
Blackblood by Phu Vuong