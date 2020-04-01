The Catnip Episode

Eric and Kelly talk about reading they are — and aren’t — doing during quarantine and share some recent and soon-to-release YA debuts.

This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot ffor the Book Riot community, Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi from NOVL, and Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry from Algonquin Young Readers.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

SHOW NOTES

Everything Everything by Nicola Yoon

It’s Kind of a Cheesy Love Story by Lauren Morrill

We Are The Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian

The Lucky Ones by Liz Lawson

Salty, Bitter, Sweet by Mayra Cuevas

What I Like About You by Marisa Kanter

You Should See Me In A Crown by Leah Johnson

The Life and (Medieval) Times of Kit Sweetly by Jamie Pacton

Unscripted by Nicole Kronzer

The Edge of Anything by Nora Shalaway Carpenter

Rural Voices edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter