The Catnip Episode
Eric and Kelly talk about reading they are — and aren’t — doing during quarantine and share some recent and soon-to-release YA debuts.
This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot ffor the Book Riot community, Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi from NOVL, and Tigers, Not Daughters by Samantha Mabry from Algonquin Young Readers.
SHOW NOTES
Everything Everything by Nicola Yoon
It’s Kind of a Cheesy Love Story by Lauren Morrill
We Are The Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian
The Lucky Ones by Liz Lawson
Salty, Bitter, Sweet by Mayra Cuevas
What I Like About You by Marisa Kanter
You Should See Me In A Crown by Leah Johnson
The Life and (Medieval) Times of Kit Sweetly by Jamie Pacton
Unscripted by Nicole Kronzer
The Edge of Anything by Nora Shalaway Carpenter
Rural Voices edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter