The Best SF/F of 2020

Sharifah and Jenn discuss some exciting adaptation news, a campaign to buy Tolkien’s house, and their picks for the best sci-fi and fantasy of 2020.

News

The Poppy War series being developed for TV [Deadline]

Ring Shout being developed for TV [Variety]

Campaign to buy Tolkien’s house: Project Northmoor [Locus]

Lord of the Rings casting update [Black Girl Nerds]

Octavia Butler’s life mapped out [LA Times]

Books Discussed

Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse

The Burning God (Poppy War #3) by RF Kuang (tw: graphic violence, reference to rape & assault)

Burning Roses by SL Huang (tw: animal death, child abuse)

Prime Deceptions (Chilling Effect #2) by Valerie Valdes

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson (tw: intimate partner violence, harm to children, addiction)

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno Garcia (tw: racism, attempted rape, incest, suicide (mentioned), miscarriage and stillbirths, cannibalism, and death of a child)

The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson (tw: sexual assault (mentioned), pedophilia (mentioned), death during childbirth, racism, sexism, animal death)

Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi (tw: sexual assault, attempted suicide, racism, police brutality, suicide (mentioned))

Harrow the Ninth (Locked Tomb #2) by Tamsyn Muir (tw: self mutilation)