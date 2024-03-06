That One Time in Camelot: The Green Knight

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jenn and guest Vanessa get deep into 2021’s The Green Knight, plus talk a little bit more about the Hugos and a very wonky Wonka event.

News

Hugos Updates: Just Go Visit File770

Willy Wonkay’s Potentially Litigious Fyre Festival? [EW]

Discussion

The Green Knight (2021)

“The Gawain Poet“

Sir Gawain and the Green Knight [Project Gutenberg]

The Green Knight by David Lowery and Anonymous

Preeti Chhibber on Dev Patel’s Casting [Elle]

Monkey Man Trailer [YouTube]