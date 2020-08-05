Episode 74
Teens Who Raise Their Voices
Eric and Kelly take a deep dive into YA books that feature protests, as well as YA books with extensive casts.
This episode is sponsored by Read or Dead, Book Riot’s mystery/thriller podcast; TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life; and Flatiron Books, publishers of Court of Lions by Somaiya Daud.
SHOW NOTES
Agnes at the End of the World by Kelly McWilliams
Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall
Little Brother by Cory Doctorow
Anger Is a Gift by Mark Oshiro
I Am Alfonso Jones by Tony Medina
This Side of Home by Renée Watson
Girls Resist: A Guide to Activism, Leadership, and Starting a Revolution! By Kaelyn Rich
Hope Nation edited by Rose Brock
A Heart In a Body in the World by Deb Caletti
We Didn’t Ask for This by Adi Alsaid
March by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell
Feminism for the Real World edited by Kelly Jensen
Kid Activists by Robin Stevenson
We Are The Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian
The Kid Table by Andrea Seigel
How It Went Down by Kekla Magoon
All Your Twisted Secrets by Diana Urban
The Watch That Ends the Night by Allan Wolf
The Snow Fell Three Graves Deep by Allan Wolf
Seven Ways We Lie by Riley Redgate
Loveboat, Taipei by Abigail Hing Wen
10 Blind Dates by Ashley Elston