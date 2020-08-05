Teens Who Raise Their Voices

Eric and Kelly take a deep dive into YA books that feature protests, as well as YA books with extensive casts.

Agnes at the End of the World by Kelly McWilliams

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall

Little Brother by Cory Doctorow

For The Win by Cory Doctorow

Anger Is a Gift by Mark Oshiro

I Am Alfonso Jones by Tony Medina

Running by Natalia Sylvester

Audacity by Melanie Crowder

This Side of Home by Renée Watson

Girls Resist: A Guide to Activism, Leadership, and Starting a Revolution! By Kaelyn Rich

Hope Nation edited by Rose Brock

A Heart In a Body in the World by Deb Caletti

We Didn’t Ask for This by Adi Alsaid

March by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell

Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu

Feminism for the Real World edited by Kelly Jensen

Kid Activists by Robin Stevenson

We Are The Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian

The Kid Table by Andrea Seigel

How It Went Down by Kekla Magoon

Light It Up by Kekla Magoon

All Your Twisted Secrets by Diana Urban

The Watch That Ends the Night by Allan Wolf

The Snow Fell Three Graves Deep by Allan Wolf

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

Seven Ways We Lie by Riley Redgate

Loveboat, Taipei by Abigail Hing Wen

10 Blind Dates by Ashley Elston

All of This is True by Lygia Day Peñaflor