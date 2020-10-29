Episode 41
Talking to Kids about the Election
Nicole and Matthew talk about the election, political leadership, and using your voice to bring about democratic change.
This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life, Julian at the Wedding by Jessica Love, and Emporia State University’s School of Library & Information Management.
To get even more kidlit news and recommendations, sign up for our The Kids Are All Right newsletter!
Relevant Links:
Books Discussed on the Show:
Picture Books:
- Future President by Lori Alexander; illustrated by Allison Black
- A Kids Book About Voting by Next Up
- We Are the Change: Words of Inspiration from Civil Rights Leaders
- If You Go with Your Goat to Vote by Jan Zauzmer; illustrated by Andrew Roberts
- V Is for Voting by Kate Farrell; illustrated by Caitlin Kuhwald
- Vote for Our Future! by Margaret McNamara; illustrated by Micah Player
- Equality’s Call: The Story of Voting Rights in America by Deborah Diesen; illustrated by Magdalena Mora
- When Penny Met POTUS by Rachel Ruiz; illustrated Melissa Manwill
- Lift as You Climb: the Story of Ella Baker by Patricia Hruby Powell; illustrated by R. Gregory Christie
- She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm by Katheryn Russell-Brown; illustrated by Eric Velasquez
- Shirley Chisholm Is a Verb by Veronica Chambers; illustrated by Rachelle Baker
- Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice by Nikki Grimes; illustrated by Laura Freeman
Middle Grade:
- We the People: The United States Constitution Explored and Explained by Evan Sargent; illustrated by Aura Lewis
- Lifting as We Climb: Black Women’s Battle for the Ballot Box by Evette Dionne
- Twins by Varian Johnson; illustrated by Shannon Wright
Closing note:
Let us know what books or topics you’ve been sharing this week, or if you have a suggestion or book recommendation for an upcoming episode. Find us on email (kidlitthesedays@bookriot.com) or Twitter (@MatthewWinner and @ittybittyny).