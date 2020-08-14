Take What You Can Get

Katie and Rincey talk about a new Megan Abbott book, Unsolved Mysteries, cold cases and more!

This episode is sponsored by TBR, The First To Lie by Hank Phillippi Ryan, and The Nemesis Manifesto by Eric Van Lustbader.

Show Notes

John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co & Sony Pictures TV Developing ‘Paper Gods’ For ABC; Nia Long To Star & EP In Political Drama

Sisters in Crime announce the winner of the Eleanor Taylor Bland Award

Megan Abbott has a new book coming out in 2021 and it’s already been picked up for TV

Books Mentioned

Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery by Robert Kolker

Yellow Bird by Sierra Crane Murdoch

The Monsters We Make by Kali White

Three by D.A. Mishani, translated by Jessica Cohen

21 Immortals by Rozlan Mohd Noor

The Less Dead by Denise Mina

The Majesties by Tiffany Tsao