Episode 83
Take What You Can Get
Katie and Rincey talk about a new Megan Abbott book, Unsolved Mysteries, cold cases and more!
Show Notes
John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co & Sony Pictures TV Developing ‘Paper Gods’ For ABC; Nia Long To Star & EP In Political Drama
Sisters in Crime announce the winner of the Eleanor Taylor Bland Award
Megan Abbott has a new book coming out in 2021 and it’s already been picked up for TV
Books Mentioned
Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery by Robert Kolker
Yellow Bird by Sierra Crane Murdoch
The Monsters We Make by Kali White
Three by D.A. Mishani, translated by Jessica Cohen
21 Immortals by Rozlan Mohd Noor
The Less Dead by Denise Mina
The Majesties by Tiffany Tsao