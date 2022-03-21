Take It to the Group Chat

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha talk about recent romance (bad) news stories and recommend romances with main characters above the age of 40.

News

Please keep in mind that many of this week’s news stories contain topics that could be triggering for listeners/readers.

A TikTok explaining the Eros and Dana Isaly story

An article by Alyssa Shotwell [The Mary Sue] about the reactions to ableism in the summary of Cora Reilly’s A Touch of Fate

A Twitter thread with some information on the backlash and harassment related to Jennifer L. Armentrout’s new book

Per another article by Alyssa Shotwell [The Mary Sue], somehow there are still romances about Nazis being sold…

…And we’re also still dealing with books about enslavers.

But!! In happier news!! Margo Hendricks’ Masterclass on Indigo by Beverly Jenkins is available online for anyone to enjoy!

And here are a couple of Book Riot lists about romances with older main characters from Jess and our friend Annika.

Books Discussed

At Your Service by Sandra Antonelli

If You Love Something by Jayce Ellis

Something About You by Reese Ryan

The Wedding Bait by Adele Buck

Autumn by Cole McCade

Second Wind by Ceillie Simkiss

Mrs. Martin’s Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan

