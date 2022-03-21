Take It to the Group Chat
Jess and Trisha talk about recent romance (bad) news stories and recommend romances with main characters above the age of 40.
News
Please keep in mind that many of this week’s news stories contain topics that could be triggering for listeners/readers.
A TikTok explaining the Eros and Dana Isaly story
An article by Alyssa Shotwell [The Mary Sue] about the reactions to ableism in the summary of Cora Reilly’s A Touch of Fate
A Twitter thread with some information on the backlash and harassment related to Jennifer L. Armentrout’s new book
Per another article by Alyssa Shotwell [The Mary Sue], somehow there are still romances about Nazis being sold…
…And we’re also still dealing with books about enslavers.
But!! In happier news!! Margo Hendricks’ Masterclass on Indigo by Beverly Jenkins is available online for anyone to enjoy!
And here are a couple of Book Riot lists about romances with older main characters from Jess and our friend Annika.
Books Discussed
At Your Service by Sandra Antonelli
If You Love Something by Jayce Ellis
Something About You by Reese Ryan
The Wedding Bait by Adele Buck
Autumn by Cole McCade
Second Wind by Ceillie Simkiss
Mrs. Martin’s Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan
Send us your favorite romances feature older (or even just "older") couples, and let us know what else you're reading and thinking about.