Simon & Schuster’s Odyssey Isn’t Over, National Book Awards Open Up, and More

Jeff and Rebecca talk about LeVar Burton’s book deal, opening up the National Book Awards, book banning news, and why no one should think this is the forever home for Simon & Schuster.

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

National Book Awards open to authors who are not US citizens

LeVar Burton Signs 2-book deal

West Virginia House passes bill that allows prosecution of librarians

Maryland legislators introduce the Freedom to Read Act

ALA releases “book résumés” to help fight book bans

Marilynne Robinson remains lovely

KKR is in no hurry to sell S&S. But they will