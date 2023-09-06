September 2023 It Book Knockout & The History of Women’s Words
In this episode, Rebecca Schinsky helps me decide on the “it” book of the month after much consternation. Then, Professor Jenni Nuttall comes on to discuss her new book, Mother Tongue: The Surprising History of Women’s Words.
Subscribe to First Edition via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
For episode extras, subscribe to the First Edition Substack.
Book Riot’s editorial team is writing for casual and power readers alike over at The Deep Dive! During the month of September, all new free subscribers will be entered to win Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler, plus 5 mystery books from The Deep Dive. To enter, simply start a free subscription to The Deep Dive. No payment method required!
Discussed in this episode:
How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair
The Devil Makes Three by Ben Fountain
The Fragile Threads of Power by V.E. Schwab
Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang
The Wolves of Eternity by Karl Ove Knausgaard
The Book of (More Delights) by Ross Gay
The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff
Mother Tongue: The Surprising History of Women’s Word by Jenni Nuttall
Check out First Edition on Twitter, on Substack, and on Instagram.
And if you have a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts, please and thank you!
Email First Edition at firstedition@bookriot.com