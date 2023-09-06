September 2023 It Book Knockout & The History of Women’s Words

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In this episode, Rebecca Schinsky helps me decide on the “it” book of the month after much consternation. Then, Professor Jenni Nuttall comes on to discuss her new book, Mother Tongue: The Surprising History of Women’s Words.

Discussed in this episode:

Holly by Stephen King

How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair

The Pole by J.M. Coetzee

The Devil Makes Three by Ben Fountain

The Fragile Threads of Power by V.E. Schwab

Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang

The Unsettled by Ayana Mathis

The Wolves of Eternity by Karl Ove Knausgaard

Doppelganger by Naomi Klein

The Book of (More Delights) by Ross Gay

The Fraud by Zadie Smith

The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff

Mother Tongue: The Surprising History of Women’s Word by Jenni Nuttall

