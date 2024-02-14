When the Milkshake isn’t Milkshaking Like It Used To: Romantic YA Across Genres

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica discuss romantic YA books of different genres — from mystery to fantasy and beyond.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

2024 is the tenth year of the Read Harder Challenge! Join us as we make our way through 24 tasks meant to expand our reading horizons and diversify our TBRs. To get book recommendations for each task, sign up for the Read Harder newsletter. We’ll also keep you informed about other cool reading challenges, readathons, and more across the bookish internet. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features, where you can connect with a community of passionate, like-minded readers in a cozy and supportive corner of the internet. Visit bookriot.com/readharder to sign up.

News

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sánchez Adaptation In Development

A first look at the Adaptation of John Green’s Turtles All the Way Down

Miami-Dade School Asks Parents for Consent for Black History Month Activities

1 in 4 Books Sold in France Are Comics

Books Discussed

Dangerous Alliance by Jennieke Cohen

Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by Talia Hibbert

Northranger by Rey Terciero and Bre Indigo

When the Moon Was Ours by Anna-Marie McLemore

Graceling series by Kristin Cashore

Gwen & Art Are Not in Love by Lex Croucher

Before the Devil Knows You’re Here by Autumn Krause

The King Is Dead by Benjamin Dean

Most Ardently by Gabe Cole Novoa

Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross