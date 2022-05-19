Recs For AAPI Heritage Month

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amanda and Jenn give some recommendations for AAPI Heritage Month in this week’s special themed episode of Get Booked.

Books Discussed

How to Read Now by Elaine Castillo (out in July 2022)

Imposter Syndrome by Kathy Wang (tw: racially motivated violence)

IQ by Joe Ide

The Verifiers by Jane Pek (cw: discussion of suicide)

The Vanished Birds by Simon Jimenez (cw: child abuse)

Intimacies by Katie Kitamura

Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong

Forest of a Thousand Lanterns by Julie C. Dao (tw: child abuse)

Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls by T Kira Madden (tw: addiction)

Sonali Dev’s The Rajes series (cw: lots of trauma and angst)

Gearbreakers & Godslayers (out June 28) by Zoe Hana Mikuta

Shark Dialogues by Kiana Davenport(cw: violence against women and children incl. rape and abuse, racial slurs, violent racism, and basically everything else you can think of)