Parenting Books, CRAZY RICH ASIANS as a Musical, and We Want to Know the Fate of the Mouse

Sharifah joins Jeff to talk about parenting books, recent reading, adaptation news, and a scheme involving QR codes that it just might work.

Discussed in this episode:

TBR! For Mother’s Day! Or anyone on any day!

Americans Buy Over a Billions Books a Year

Trailer for Netflix’s adaptation of One Hundred Years of Solitude, coming out later this year

Plus: Thursday murder club casting, Project Hail Mary, Transcendent Kingdom casting

Crazy Rich Asians coming to Broadway

Knife by Salman Rushdie

They Can’t Kill Us All by Wesley Lowrey

Sipsworth by Simon Van Booy