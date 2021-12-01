Our Go-To SFF Authors

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss adaptation news for Good Omens and Marie Lu’s Legend, dive into NPR’s Books We Love selections, and give some go-to authors.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

News

Good Omens S2 is happening [AV Club]

PRH re-records Pratchett’s Discworld series with Nighy and Serkis [The Bookseller]

NPR’s Books We Love, SFF Section

Series adaptation of Legend by Marie Lu [Deadline]

Authors

Ursula K. LeGuin

Charles Yu

Karen Lord

Alexis Hall

Terry Pratchett

Nghi Vo (The Siren Queen)

NK Jemisin

Nino Cipri

Zin E. Rocklyn