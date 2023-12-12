Our Favorite Nonfiction Books of 2023: December 12, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Better Living Through Birding, Liliana’s Invincible Summer, In the Form of a Question, and more!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World by Christian Cooper

Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice by Cristina Rivera Garza

In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life by Amy Schneider

Eyeliner: A Cultural History by Zahra Hankir

We Were Once a Family: A Story of Love, Death, and Child Removal in America by Roxanna Asgarian

You Just Need to Lose Weight: and 19 Other Myths About Fat People by Aubrey Gordon

The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel

Creep: Accusations and Confessions by Myriam Gurba

Black Ball: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Spencer Haywood, and the Generation that Saved the Soul of the NBA by Theresa Runstedtler

Poverty by America by Matthew Desmond

The Theory of Everything Else: A Voyage Into the World of the Weird by Dan Schreiber

Moby Dyke: An Obsessive Quest to Track Down the Last Remaining Lesbian Bars in America by Krista Burton

How to Say Babylon: A Memoir by Safiya Sinclair

The 272: The Families Who Were Enslaved and Sold to Build the American Catholic Church by Rachel L. Swarns

Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World by John Vaillant

The Great White Bard: How to Love Shakespeare While Talking About Race by Farah Karim-Cooper

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears

Queen B by Juno Dawson

Celestial Monsters by Aiden Thomas

The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark

Confounding Oaths by Alexis Hall

A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna

What We’re Reading:

Raiders of the Lost Heart by Jo Segura

The Hexologists by Josiah Bancroft

Fire Exit by Morgan Talty

Kittentits by Holly Wilson

More Books Out This Week:

Following Caesar: From Rome to Constantinople, the Pathways That Planted the Seeds of Empire by John Keahey

Curepedia: The A–Z of The Cure by Simon Price

Death in the Dark Woods (A Monster Hunter Mystery) by Annelise Ryan

The Final Curtain (The Kyoichiro Kaga Series, 4) by Keigo Higashino and Giles Murray