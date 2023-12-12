Our Favorite Nonfiction Books of 2023: December 12, 2023
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Better Living Through Birding, Liliana’s Invincible Summer, In the Form of a Question, and more!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World by Christian Cooper
Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice by Cristina Rivera Garza
In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life by Amy Schneider
Eyeliner: A Cultural History by Zahra Hankir
We Were Once a Family: A Story of Love, Death, and Child Removal in America by Roxanna Asgarian
You Just Need to Lose Weight: and 19 Other Myths About Fat People by Aubrey Gordon
The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel
Creep: Accusations and Confessions by Myriam Gurba
Black Ball: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Spencer Haywood, and the Generation that Saved the Soul of the NBA by Theresa Runstedtler
Poverty by America by Matthew Desmond
The Theory of Everything Else: A Voyage Into the World of the Weird by Dan Schreiber
Moby Dyke: An Obsessive Quest to Track Down the Last Remaining Lesbian Bars in America by Krista Burton
How to Say Babylon: A Memoir by Safiya Sinclair
The 272: The Families Who Were Enslaved and Sold to Build the American Catholic Church by Rachel L. Swarns
Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World by John Vaillant
The Great White Bard: How to Love Shakespeare While Talking About Race by Farah Karim-Cooper
The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
Queen B by Juno Dawson
Celestial Monsters by Aiden Thomas
The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark
Confounding Oaths by Alexis Hall
A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna
What We’re Reading:
Raiders of the Lost Heart by Jo Segura
The Hexologists by Josiah Bancroft
Fire Exit by Morgan Talty
Kittentits by Holly Wilson
More Books Out This Week:
Following Caesar: From Rome to Constantinople, the Pathways That Planted the Seeds of Empire by John Keahey
Curepedia: The A–Z of The Cure by Simon Price
Death in the Dark Woods (A Monster Hunter Mystery) by Annelise Ryan
The Final Curtain (The Kyoichiro Kaga Series, 4) by Keigo Higashino and Giles Murray