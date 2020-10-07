Our Fall Favorites

Sharifah and Jenn discuss adaptation news for The Stand and Underground Railroad, cyborgs, a gorgeous Afrofantasy MMO/RPG, and some favorite books from this Fall.

News

First look at Underground Railroad adaptation [Slashfilm]

“The Stand” Air Date Set [Tor.com]

Specialized polymers bring us one step closer to cyborgs [Inverse]

Afrofantasy MMO / RPG: The Wagadu Chronicles [Kickstarter]

Books Discussed

Hench by Natalie Zina Walschots (content warnings: body horror, medical trauma, PTSD, panic attacks) – “If Doctor Doom Were Your Boyfriend” [Tor.com]

Prime Deceptions by Valerie Valdes

Each of Us A Desert by Mark Oshiro (content warnings: abusive parent, graphic violence)

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson (tw: physical abuse)

A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik