Nonfiction Holiday Gift Guide

This week Alice and Kim make holiday gift guide recommendations.

Holiday Gift Guide

In the Shadow of the Mountain: A Memoir of Courage by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado

Consider the Fork: A History of How We Cook and Eat by Bee Wilson

Endurance: My Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery by Scott Kelly

The Disordered Cosmos A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein

The Dragon Behind the Glass: A True Story of Power, Obsession, and the World’s Most Coveted Fish by Emily Voigt

The Truffle Underground: A Tale of Mystery, Mayhem, and Manipulation in the Shadowy Market of the World’s Most Expensive Fungus by Ryan Jacobs

Onigamiising: Seasons of an Ojibwe Year by Linda LeGarde Grover

How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question by Mike Schur

Life in the Garden by Penelope Lively

Filmish: A Graphic Journey Through Film by Edward Ross

Mo’ Meta Blues: The World According to Questlove by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (

The Girl In The Back: A Female Drummer’s Life by Laura Davis-Chanin

Notes from a Young Black Chef: A Memoir by Kwame Onwuachi

Assassination Vacation by Sarah Vowell

The Wordy Shipmates by Sarah Vowell

How to Do Nothing by Jenny Offil

How to Break Up with Your Phone by Catherine Price

Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations by Mira Jacob

Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi

Black Widow: A Sad-Funny Journey Through Grief for People Who Normally Avoid Books with Words Like “Journey” in the Title by Leslie Gray Streeter

Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? by Roz Chast

The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration by Isabel Wilkerson

Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robert Kolker

The Poisoner’s Handbook: Murder and the Birth of Forensic Medicine in Jazz Age New York by Deborah Blum

At Home: A Short History of Private Life by Bill Bryson

The Disappearing Spoon: And Other True Tales of Madness, Love, and the History of the World from the Periodic Table of Elements by Sam Kean

Reading Now

KIM: The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd by Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos

ALICE: In the Garden of Beasts: Love, Terror, and an American Family in Hitler’s Berlin by Erik Larson



CONCLUSION

