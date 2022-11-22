Nonfiction Holiday Gift Guide
This week Alice and Kim make holiday gift guide recommendations.
Holiday Gift Guide
In the Shadow of the Mountain: A Memoir of Courage by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado
Consider the Fork: A History of How We Cook and Eat by Bee Wilson
Endurance: My Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery by Scott Kelly
The Disordered Cosmos A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein
The Dragon Behind the Glass: A True Story of Power, Obsession, and the World’s Most Coveted Fish by Emily Voigt
The Truffle Underground: A Tale of Mystery, Mayhem, and Manipulation in the Shadowy Market of the World’s Most Expensive Fungus by Ryan Jacobs
Onigamiising: Seasons of an Ojibwe Year by Linda LeGarde Grover
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question by Mike Schur
Life in the Garden by Penelope Lively
Filmish: A Graphic Journey Through Film by Edward Ross
Mo’ Meta Blues: The World According to Questlove by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (
The Girl In The Back: A Female Drummer’s Life by Laura Davis-Chanin
Notes from a Young Black Chef: A Memoir by Kwame Onwuachi
Assassination Vacation by Sarah Vowell
The Wordy Shipmates by Sarah Vowell
How to Do Nothing by Jenny Offil
How to Break Up with Your Phone by Catherine Price
Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations by Mira Jacob
Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi
Black Widow: A Sad-Funny Journey Through Grief for People Who Normally Avoid Books with Words Like “Journey” in the Title by Leslie Gray Streeter
Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? by Roz Chast
The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration by Isabel Wilkerson
Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robert Kolker
The Poisoner’s Handbook: Murder and the Birth of Forensic Medicine in Jazz Age New York by Deborah Blum
At Home: A Short History of Private Life by Bill Bryson
The Disappearing Spoon: And Other True Tales of Madness, Love, and the History of the World from the Periodic Table of Elements by Sam Kean
Reading Now
KIM: The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd by Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos
ALICE: In the Garden of Beasts: Love, Terror, and an American Family in Hitler’s Berlin by Erik Larson
CONCLUSION
