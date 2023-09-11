Nexuses of Attention

Jenn Northington joins Jeff to talk about book blurbs, book sales, and the fundamental tension of Goodreads.

Discussed in this episode:

The Conundrum of Blurbs

Goodreads is Terrible for Books: Why Can’t We All Quit It?

Wait, how many copies do most books sell?

Dictionary.com adds 566 New Words for 2023

Texas Judge Blocks Book Ban Law