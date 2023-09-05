New Releases and More for September 5, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The September House, Cooking with Monsters, The Curious Vanishing of Beatrice Willoughby, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The September House by Carissa Orlando

Cooking with Monsters: The Beginner’s Guide to Culinary Combat by Jordan Alsaqa and Vivian Truong

The Curious Vanishing of Beatrice Willoughby by G. Z. Schmidt

The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White

Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult: A Memoir of Mental Illness and the Quest to Belong Anywhere by Maria Bamford

What You Are Looking For Is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama, translated by Alison Watts

There’s No Way I’d Die First by Lisa Springer

Into the Bright Open: A Secret Garden Remix by Cherie Dimaline

Paperback Releases:

Dead Flip by Sara Farizan

They’re Going to Love You by Meg Howrey

On the Rooftop by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton

If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery

The First Binding by R.R. Virdi

House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson

Jackal by Erin E. Adams

I’m a Fan by Sheena Patel

How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz

A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo

What We’re Reading:

Learned by Heart by Emma Donoghue

Moggies In Space edited by Rita Beeman and CV Walker

More Books Out This Week:

Deephaven by Ethan M. Aldridge

It Ends with Knight by Yasmin Angoe

Dayswork by Chris Bachelder and Jennifer Habel

A Film in Which I Play Everyone: Poems by Mary Jo Bang

Finch House by Ciera Burch

Disorderly Men by Edward Cahill

The Spirit Glass by Roshani Chokshi

When the Game Was War: The NBA’s Greatest Season by Rich Cohen

I Wasn’t Supposed to Be Here: Finding My Voice, Finding My People, Finding My Way by Jonathan Conyers

Midnight at the Houdini by Delilah S. Dawson

The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care: Affirmations, Self-Love and Life Lessons According to the Internet’s Beloved Mushroom Frog by Maybell Eequay

Talking to My Angels by Melissa Etheridge

Falling Upwards: Living the Dream, One Panic Attack at a Time by Jeremy Fall

Coleman Hill by Kim Coleman Foote

Scenes of the Crime by Jilly Gagnon

Tolkien in the Twenty-First Century: The Meaning of Middle-Earth Today by Nick Groom

Creep: Accusations and Confessions by Myriam Gurba

All Souls: Poems by Saskia Hamilton

Fly: The Big Book of Basketball Fashion by Mitchell Jackson

Holly by Stephen King

A Shot in the Dark by Victoria Lee

Schrader’s Chord by Scott Leeds

The Lights: Poems by Ben Lerner

The Future by Catherine Leroux, Susan Ouriou (translator)

Wednesday’s Child: Stories by Yiyun Li

Amazing Grace Adams by Fran Littlewood

Do You Remember Being Born? by Sean Michaels

One Blood by Denene Millner

Joy Rides Through the Tunnel of Grief: A Memoir by Jessica Hendry Nelson

Not Forever, But For Now by Chuck Palahniuk

From Dust to Stardust by Kathleen Rooney

Evil Eye by Etaf Rum

Things We Left Behind by Lucy Score

Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina Simon

The Fraud by Zadie Smith

The Circumference of the World by Lavie Tidhar

Hush Harbor by Anise Vance

Wound by Oksana Vasyakina, Elina Alter (translator)

City of Bones by Martha Wells

Birth Canal by Dias Novita Wuri

Dearborn by Ghassan Zeineddine