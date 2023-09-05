New Releases and More for September 5, 2023
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The September House, Cooking with Monsters, The Curious Vanishing of Beatrice Willoughby, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The September House by Carissa Orlando
Cooking with Monsters: The Beginner’s Guide to Culinary Combat by Jordan Alsaqa and Vivian Truong
The Curious Vanishing of Beatrice Willoughby by G. Z. Schmidt
The Spirit Bares Its Teeth by Andrew Joseph White
Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult: A Memoir of Mental Illness and the Quest to Belong Anywhere by Maria Bamford
What You Are Looking For Is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama, translated by Alison Watts
There’s No Way I’d Die First by Lisa Springer
Into the Bright Open: A Secret Garden Remix by Cherie Dimaline
Paperback Releases:
Dead Flip by Sara Farizan
They’re Going to Love You by Meg Howrey
On the Rooftop by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery
The First Binding by R.R. Virdi
House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson
Jackal by Erin E. Adams
I’m a Fan by Sheena Patel
How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz
A Scatter of Light by Malinda Lo
What We’re Reading:
Learned by Heart by Emma Donoghue
Moggies In Space edited by Rita Beeman and CV Walker
More Books Out This Week:
Deephaven by Ethan M. Aldridge
It Ends with Knight by Yasmin Angoe
Dayswork by Chris Bachelder and Jennifer Habel
A Film in Which I Play Everyone: Poems by Mary Jo Bang
Finch House by Ciera Burch
Disorderly Men by Edward Cahill
The Spirit Glass by Roshani Chokshi
When the Game Was War: The NBA’s Greatest Season by Rich Cohen
I Wasn’t Supposed to Be Here: Finding My Voice, Finding My People, Finding My Way by Jonathan Conyers
Midnight at the Houdini by Delilah S. Dawson
The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care: Affirmations, Self-Love and Life Lessons According to the Internet’s Beloved Mushroom Frog by Maybell Eequay
Talking to My Angels by Melissa Etheridge
Falling Upwards: Living the Dream, One Panic Attack at a Time by Jeremy Fall
Coleman Hill by Kim Coleman Foote
Scenes of the Crime by Jilly Gagnon
Tolkien in the Twenty-First Century: The Meaning of Middle-Earth Today by Nick Groom
Creep: Accusations and Confessions by Myriam Gurba
All Souls: Poems by Saskia Hamilton
Fly: The Big Book of Basketball Fashion by Mitchell Jackson
Holly by Stephen King
A Shot in the Dark by Victoria Lee
Schrader’s Chord by Scott Leeds
The Lights: Poems by Ben Lerner
The Future by Catherine Leroux, Susan Ouriou (translator)
Wednesday’s Child: Stories by Yiyun Li
Amazing Grace Adams by Fran Littlewood
Do You Remember Being Born? by Sean Michaels
One Blood by Denene Millner
Joy Rides Through the Tunnel of Grief: A Memoir by Jessica Hendry Nelson
Not Forever, But For Now by Chuck Palahniuk
From Dust to Stardust by Kathleen Rooney
Evil Eye by Etaf Rum
Things We Left Behind by Lucy Score
Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina Simon
The Fraud by Zadie Smith
The Circumference of the World by Lavie Tidhar
Hush Harbor by Anise Vance
Wound by Oksana Vasyakina, Elina Alter (translator)
City of Bones by Martha Wells
Birth Canal by Dias Novita Wuri
Dearborn by Ghassan Zeineddine