New Releases and More for September 19, 2023
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Starter Villain, Cleat Cute, When a Brown Girl Flees, and more great new books.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Starter Villain by John Scalzi
Cleat Cute by Meryl Wilsner
Black Sheep by Rachel Harrison
When a Brown Girl Flees by Aamna Qureshi
Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst, Jr.
The Only Girl in Town by Ally Condie
North Woods by Daniel Mason
The Widely Unknown Myth of Apple and Dorothy by Corey Ann Haydu
The National Book Awards longlist
What We’re Reading:
A Winter’s Promise (The Mirror Visitor Book 1) by Christelle Dabos, Hildegarde Serle (translator)
The Book of Love by Kelly Link
Miss Macintosh, My Darling by Marguerite Young
More Books Out This Week:
Dark Ride: A Thriller by Lou Berney
Every Wish Way by Shannon Bright
What Women Want: A Therapist, Her Patients, and Their True Stories of Desire, Power and Love by Maxine Mei-Fung Chung
Which Way to Anywhere by Cressida Cowell
42: The Wildly Improbable Ideas of Douglas Adams by Kevin Jon Davies
Beyond the Door of No Return by David Diop, Sam Taylor (translator)
Rumors of Her Death by J. M. Donellan
Every Duke Has His Day by Suzanne Enoch
The Wren, the Wren by Anne Enright
Masterpiece in Disarray: David Lynch’s Dune. An Oral History. by Max Evry
The Weather Woman by Sally Gardner
The Book of (More) Delights: Essays by Ross Gay
The Vanderbeekers Ever After by Karina Yan Glaser
Red Rabbit by Alex Grecian
Misfit: Growing Up Awkward in the ’80s by Gary Gulman
Parenting Is Weird: Tails from the Litterbox by Chesca Hause
Down the Hill: My Descent into the Double Murder in Delphi by Susan Hendricks
Adia Kelbara and the Circle of Shamans by Isi Hendrix
Love in a Time of Hate: Art and Passion in the Shadow of War by Florian Illies and Simon Pare
Shadow Coven (The Witchery, Book 2) by S. Isabelle
Leslie F*cking Jones by Leslie Jones
A Dictator Calls by Ismail Kadare, John Hodgson (translator)
Murdle: Volume 2: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction by G. T. Karber
The World Wasn’t Ready for You: Stories by Justin C. Key
Hex Education by Maureen Kilmer
The Collectors: Stories edited by A.S. King
The Wolves of Eternity by Karl Ove Knausgaard and Martin Aitken (translator)
Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll
Enlighten Me by Minh Lê and Chan Chau
Wandering through Life: A Memoir by Donna Leon
Candelaria by Melissa Lozada-Oliva
My Picture Diary by Fujiwara Maki, Ryan Holmberg (translator)
Murder and Mamon (A Tita Rosie’s Kitchen Mystery Book 4) by Mia P. Manansala
My Body Is Distant: A Memoir by Paige Maylott
A Crown So Cursed (The Nightmare-Verse Book 3) by L.L. McKinney
Of Dreams and Destiny by Sandhya Menon
Wild Girls: How the Outdoors Shaped the Women Who Challenged a Nation by Tiya Miles
Unreliable Narrator: Me, Myself, and Impostor Syndrome by Aparna Nancherla
Night Watch by Jayne Anne Phillips
The Odds by Lindsay Puckett
A Study in Drowning by Ava Reid
All the Fighting Parts by Hannah V. Sawyerr
Sondheim: His Life, His Shows, His Legacy by Stephen M. Silverman
The Black Angels: The Untold Story of the Nurses Who Helped Cure Tuberculosis by Maria Smilios
Bean The Stretchy Dragon: A Sally & Bean Adventure by Ari Stocrate
Move Like Water: My Story of the Sea by Hannah Stowe
House of Caravans by Shilpi Suneja
Kin: Rooted in Hope by Carole Boston Weatherford and Jeffery Boston Weatherford
The Box by Mandy-Suzanne Wong
A Volga Tale by Guzel Yakhina, Polly Gannon (translator)