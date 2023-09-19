New Releases and More for September 19, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Starter Villain, Cleat Cute, When a Brown Girl Flees, and more great new books.

Books Discussed On the Show:

Starter Villain by John Scalzi

Cleat Cute by Meryl Wilsner

Black Sheep by Rachel Harrison

When a Brown Girl Flees by Aamna Qureshi

Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst, Jr.

The Only Girl in Town by Ally Condie

North Woods by Daniel Mason

The Widely Unknown Myth of Apple and Dorothy by Corey Ann Haydu

The National Book Awards longlist

What We’re Reading:

A Winter’s Promise (The Mirror Visitor Book 1) by Christelle Dabos, Hildegarde Serle (translator)

The Book of Love by Kelly Link

Miss Macintosh, My Darling by Marguerite Young

More Books Out This Week:

Dark Ride: A Thriller by Lou Berney

Every Wish Way by Shannon Bright

What Women Want: A Therapist, Her Patients, and Their True Stories of Desire, Power and Love by Maxine Mei-Fung Chung

Which Way to Anywhere by Cressida Cowell

42: The Wildly Improbable Ideas of Douglas Adams by Kevin Jon Davies

Beyond the Door of No Return by David Diop, Sam Taylor (translator)

Rumors of Her Death by J. M. Donellan

Every Duke Has His Day by Suzanne Enoch

The Wren, the Wren by Anne Enright

Masterpiece in Disarray: David Lynch’s Dune. An Oral History. by Max Evry

The Weather Woman by Sally Gardner

The Book of (More) Delights: Essays by Ross Gay

The Vanderbeekers Ever After by Karina Yan Glaser

Red Rabbit by Alex Grecian

Misfit: Growing Up Awkward in the ’80s by Gary Gulman

Parenting Is Weird: Tails from the Litterbox by Chesca Hause

Down the Hill: My Descent into the Double Murder in Delphi by Susan Hendricks

Adia Kelbara and the Circle of Shamans by Isi Hendrix

Love in a Time of Hate: Art and Passion in the Shadow of War by Florian Illies and Simon Pare

Shadow Coven (The Witchery, Book 2) by S. Isabelle

Leslie F*cking Jones by Leslie Jones

A Dictator Calls by Ismail Kadare, John Hodgson (translator)

Murdle: Volume 2: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction by G. T. Karber

The World Wasn’t Ready for You: Stories by Justin C. Key

Hex Education by Maureen Kilmer

The Collectors: Stories edited by A.S. King

The Wolves of Eternity by Karl Ove Knausgaard and Martin Aitken (translator)

Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll

Enlighten Me by Minh Lê and Chan Chau

Wandering through Life: A Memoir by Donna Leon

Candelaria by Melissa Lozada-Oliva

My Picture Diary by Fujiwara Maki, Ryan Holmberg (translator)

Murder and Mamon (A Tita Rosie’s Kitchen Mystery Book 4) by Mia P. Manansala

My Body Is Distant: A Memoir by Paige Maylott

A Crown So Cursed (The Nightmare-Verse Book 3) by L.L. McKinney

Of Dreams and Destiny by Sandhya Menon

Wild Girls: How the Outdoors Shaped the Women Who Challenged a Nation by Tiya Miles

Unreliable Narrator: Me, Myself, and Impostor Syndrome by Aparna Nancherla

Night Watch by Jayne Anne Phillips

The Odds by Lindsay Puckett

A Study in Drowning by Ava Reid

All the Fighting Parts by Hannah V. Sawyerr

Sondheim: His Life, His Shows, His Legacy by Stephen M. Silverman

The Black Angels: The Untold Story of the Nurses Who Helped Cure Tuberculosis by Maria Smilios

Bean The Stretchy Dragon: A Sally & Bean Adventure by Ari Stocrate

Move Like Water: My Story of the Sea by Hannah Stowe

House of Caravans by Shilpi Suneja

Kin: Rooted in Hope by Carole Boston Weatherford and Jeffery Boston Weatherford

The Box by Mandy-Suzanne Wong

A Volga Tale by Guzel Yakhina, Polly Gannon (translator)