New Releases and More for October 10, 2023

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Normal Women, By Any Other Name, Brooms, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Normal Women by Ainslie Hogarth

By Any Other Name by Erin Cotter

Banvard’s Folly: Thirteen Tales of People Who Didn’t Change the World by Paul S. Collins

The Hive and the Honey: Stories by Paul Yoon

Brooms by Jasmine Walls and Teo DuVall

Remember Us by Jacqueline Woodson

Wrath Becomes Her by Aden Polydoros

Last to Leave the Room by Caitlin Starling

Stars in Your Eyes by Kacen Callender

Paperback Releases:

The Vanquishers by Kalynn Bayron

Brainwyrms by Alison Rumfitt

Huda F Cares by Huda Fahmy

She’s A Killer by Kirsten McDougall

Which Side Are You On by Ryan Lee Wong

My Work by Olga Ravn, Sophia Hersi Smith and Jennifer Russell (translator)

What We’re Reading:

10 Things That Never Happened by Alexis Hall

The Book of Witches edited By Jonathan Strahan

Little Rot by Akwaeke Emezi

The Halt During the Chase by Rosemary Tonks

More Books Out This Week:

The Goodbye Cat by Hiro Arikawa, Philip Gabriel (translator)

I Loved You in Another Life by David Arnold

Shoot the Moon by Isa Arsén

The Vanquishers: Secret of the Reaping by Kalynn Bayron

Hold My Girl by Charlene Carr

Becoming the Boogeyman by Richard Chizmar

The Art of Destiny (The War Arts Saga) by Wesley Chu

Sword Catcher by Cassandra Clare

Here, and Only Here by Christelle Dabos, Hildegarde Serle (translator)

The Puppets of Spelhorst by Kate DiCamillo, Julie Morstad

Just a Pinch of Magic by Alechia Dow

Down the Drain by Julia Fox

This House of Grief: The Story of a Murder Trial by Helen Garner, Sarah Weinman

Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism, and Minding Other People’s Business by Roxane Gay

The Socialite’s Guide to Death and Dating (A Pinnacle Hotel Mystery) by S. K. Golden

The Defector (The Apollo Murders Series) by Chris Hadfield

Every Man for Himself and God Against All: A Memoir by Werner Herzog, Michael Hofmann (translator)

An Inheritance of Magic by Benedict Jacka

The Pale House Devil by Richard Kadrey

What We Kept to Ourselves by Nancy Jooyoun Kim

The Burnout by Sophie Kinsella

The Leftover Woman by Jean Kwok

Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri, Todd Portnowitz (translator)

Hitchcock’s Blondes: The Unforgettable Women Behind the Legendary Director’s Dark Obsession by Laurence Leamer

The Witch of Maracoor (Another Day Book 3) by Gregory Maguire

The Fall of Whit Rivera by Crystal Maldonado

Touched by Walter Mosley

The Great Beyond by Léa Murawiec

A Holly Jolly Ever After: A Christmas Notch Novel by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone

Down the Steep by A.D. Nauman

Love at 350° by Lisa Peers

Zilot & Other Important Rhymes by Bob Odenkirk, Erin Odenkirk

A Light Most Hateful by Hailey Piper

Phantom by Helen Power

Hatchet Girls by Diana Rodriguez Wallach

We Have Always Been Who We Are by Sofia T. Romero

The Bell in the Fog by Lev AC Rosen

Queen Hereafter by Isabelle Schuler

Blackouts by Justin Torres

Coyote Queen by Jessica Vitalis

Nothing Is Missing: A Memoir of Living Boldly by Nicole Walters

Family Meal by Bryan Washington

The Mysteries by Bill Watterson and John Kascht

The Premonition by Banana Yoshimoto, Asa Yoneda (translator)