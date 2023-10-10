New Releases and More for October 10, 2023
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Normal Women, By Any Other Name, Brooms, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Normal Women by Ainslie Hogarth
By Any Other Name by Erin Cotter
Banvard’s Folly: Thirteen Tales of People Who Didn’t Change the World by Paul S. Collins
The Hive and the Honey: Stories by Paul Yoon
Brooms by Jasmine Walls and Teo DuVall
Remember Us by Jacqueline Woodson
Wrath Becomes Her by Aden Polydoros
Last to Leave the Room by Caitlin Starling
Stars in Your Eyes by Kacen Callender
Paperback Releases:
The Vanquishers by Kalynn Bayron
Brainwyrms by Alison Rumfitt
Huda F Cares by Huda Fahmy
She’s A Killer by Kirsten McDougall
Which Side Are You On by Ryan Lee Wong
My Work by Olga Ravn, Sophia Hersi Smith and Jennifer Russell (translator)
What We’re Reading:
10 Things That Never Happened by Alexis Hall
The Book of Witches edited By Jonathan Strahan
Little Rot by Akwaeke Emezi
The Halt During the Chase by Rosemary Tonks
More Books Out This Week:
The Goodbye Cat by Hiro Arikawa, Philip Gabriel (translator)
I Loved You in Another Life by David Arnold
Shoot the Moon by Isa Arsén
The Vanquishers: Secret of the Reaping by Kalynn Bayron
Hold My Girl by Charlene Carr
Becoming the Boogeyman by Richard Chizmar
The Art of Destiny (The War Arts Saga) by Wesley Chu
Sword Catcher by Cassandra Clare
Here, and Only Here by Christelle Dabos, Hildegarde Serle (translator)
The Puppets of Spelhorst by Kate DiCamillo, Julie Morstad
Just a Pinch of Magic by Alechia Dow
Down the Drain by Julia Fox
This House of Grief: The Story of a Murder Trial by Helen Garner, Sarah Weinman
Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism, and Minding Other People’s Business by Roxane Gay
The Socialite’s Guide to Death and Dating (A Pinnacle Hotel Mystery) by S. K. Golden
The Defector (The Apollo Murders Series) by Chris Hadfield
Every Man for Himself and God Against All: A Memoir by Werner Herzog, Michael Hofmann (translator)
An Inheritance of Magic by Benedict Jacka
The Pale House Devil by Richard Kadrey
What We Kept to Ourselves by Nancy Jooyoun Kim
The Burnout by Sophie Kinsella
The Leftover Woman by Jean Kwok
Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri, Todd Portnowitz (translator)
Hitchcock’s Blondes: The Unforgettable Women Behind the Legendary Director’s Dark Obsession by Laurence Leamer
The Witch of Maracoor (Another Day Book 3) by Gregory Maguire
The Fall of Whit Rivera by Crystal Maldonado
Touched by Walter Mosley
The Great Beyond by Léa Murawiec
A Holly Jolly Ever After: A Christmas Notch Novel by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone
Down the Steep by A.D. Nauman
Love at 350° by Lisa Peers
Zilot & Other Important Rhymes by Bob Odenkirk, Erin Odenkirk
A Light Most Hateful by Hailey Piper
Phantom by Helen Power
Hatchet Girls by Diana Rodriguez Wallach
We Have Always Been Who We Are by Sofia T. Romero
The Bell in the Fog by Lev AC Rosen
Queen Hereafter by Isabelle Schuler
Blackouts by Justin Torres
Coyote Queen by Jessica Vitalis
Nothing Is Missing: A Memoir of Living Boldly by Nicole Walters
Family Meal by Bryan Washington
The Mysteries by Bill Watterson and John Kascht
The Premonition by Banana Yoshimoto, Asa Yoneda (translator)