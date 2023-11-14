New Releases and More for November 14, 2023
This week, Liberty and Jenn discuss 2023 books worth revisiting, November releases, and more new books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper
Seek by Scott Shigeoka
A New Race of Men from Heaven by Chaitali Sen
Eyeliner by Zahra Hankir
My Murder by Katie Williams
Our Hideous Progeny by C.E. McGill
Monstrilio by Gerardo Sámano Córdova
Maroons by adrienne maree brown
More Notable November Releases:
Day by Michael Cunningham
Critical Hits: Writers Playing Video Games by Carmen Maria Machado and J. Robert Lennon
Gator Country: Deception, Danger, and Alligators in the Everglades by Rebecca Renner
System Collapse (The Murderbot Diaries Book 7) by Martha Wells
Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
The New Naturals by Gabriel Bump
A True Account: Hannah Masury’s Sojourn Amongst the Pyrates, Written by Herself by Katherine Howe
The Kingdom of Sweets: A Novel of the Nutcracker by Erika Johansen
Didn’t See That Coming by Jesse Q. Sutanto
What We’re Reading:
The Book of Lost Saints by Daniel José Older
The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir by Griffin Dunne
More Books Out This Week:
The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
After Eden: A Short History of the World by John Charles Chasteen
Artifacts of an Ex by Jennifer Chen
The General and Julia by Jon Clinch
Do Your Worst by Rosie Danan
The Book of Ayn by Lexi Freiman
Treacle Walker by Alan Garner
The Great Gimmelmans by Lee Matthew Goldberg
UFO: The Inside Story of the US Government’s Search for Alien Life Here—and Out There by Garrett M. Graff
So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men by Claire Keegan
Orders of Service by Willie Lee Kinard III
Up Late: Poems by Nick Laird
The Dubious Pranks of Shaindy Goodman by Mari Lowe
The Cactus Hunters: Desire and Extinction in the Illicit Succulent Trade by Jared D. Margulies
Next-Door Nemesis by Alexa Martin
A Very Inconvenient Scandal by Jacquelyn Mitchard
Cacophony of Bone: The Circle of a Year by Kerri ní Dochartaigh
The Professor by Lauren Nossett
The Helsinki Affair by Anna Pitoniak
The Crimson Fortress (The Ivory Key Duology, 2) by Akshaya Raman
The Star and the Strange Moon by Constance Sayers
Other Minds and Other Stories by Bennett Sims
A Touch of Chaos (Hades x Persephone Saga, 7) by Scarlett St. Clair
Chasing Bright Medusas: A Life of Willa Cather by Benjamin Taylor
Punycorn by Andi Watson
The Risk It Takes to Bloom: On Life and Liberation by Raquel Willis