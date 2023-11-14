This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Jenn discuss 2023 books worth revisiting, November releases, and more new books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper

Seek by Scott Shigeoka

A New Race of Men from Heaven by Chaitali Sen

Eyeliner by Zahra Hankir

My Murder by Katie Williams

Our Hideous Progeny by C.E. McGill

Monstrilio by Gerardo Sámano Córdova

Maroons by adrienne maree brown

More Notable November Releases:

Day by Michael Cunningham

Critical Hits: Writers Playing Video Games by Carmen Maria Machado and J. Robert Lennon

Gator Country: Deception, Danger, and Alligators in the Everglades by Rebecca Renner

System Collapse (The Murderbot Diaries Book 7) by Martha Wells

Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

The New Naturals by Gabriel Bump

A True Account: Hannah Masury’s Sojourn Amongst the Pyrates, Written by Herself by Katherine Howe

The Kingdom of Sweets: A Novel of the Nutcracker by Erika Johansen

Didn’t See That Coming by Jesse Q. Sutanto

What We’re Reading:

The Book of Lost Saints by Daniel José Older

The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir by Griffin Dunne

More Books Out This Week:

The Little Liar by Mitch Albom

After Eden: A Short History of the World by John Charles Chasteen

Artifacts of an Ex by Jennifer Chen

The General and Julia by Jon Clinch

Do Your Worst by Rosie Danan

The Book of Ayn by Lexi Freiman

Treacle Walker by Alan Garner

The Great Gimmelmans by Lee Matthew Goldberg

UFO: The Inside Story of the US Government’s Search for Alien Life Here—and Out There by Garrett M. Graff

So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men by Claire Keegan

Orders of Service by Willie Lee Kinard III

Up Late: Poems by Nick Laird

The Dubious Pranks of Shaindy Goodman by Mari Lowe

The Cactus Hunters: Desire and Extinction in the Illicit Succulent Trade by Jared D. Margulies

Next-Door Nemesis by Alexa Martin

A Very Inconvenient Scandal by Jacquelyn Mitchard

Cacophony of Bone: The Circle of a Year by Kerri ní Dochartaigh

The Professor by Lauren Nossett

The Helsinki Affair by Anna Pitoniak

The Crimson Fortress (The Ivory Key Duology, 2) by Akshaya Raman

The Star and the Strange Moon by Constance Sayers

Other Minds and Other Stories by Bennett Sims

A Touch of Chaos (Hades x Persephone Saga, 7) by Scarlett St. Clair

Chasing Bright Medusas: A Life of Willa Cather by Benjamin Taylor

Punycorn by Andi Watson

The Risk It Takes to Bloom: On Life and Liberation by Raquel Willis