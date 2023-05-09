New Releases and More for May 9, 2023
This week, Liberty and Jeff discuss To Shape a Dragon’s Breath, Our Migrant Souls, Hope You Are Satisfied, and more.
Books Discussed On the Show:
To Shape a Dragon’s Breath: The First Book of Nampeshiweisit by Moniquill Blackgoose
Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World by Henry Grabar
I’m Not Supposed to Be in the Dark by Riss M. Neilson
Oh My Mother!: A Memoir in Nine Adventures by Connie Wang
Hope You Are Satisfied by Tania Malik
Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of “Latino” by Héctor Tobar
The Force of Such Beauty by Barbara Bourland (paperback)
Alexandra Petri’s US History: Important American Documents (I Made Up) by Alexandra Petri
Paperback Releases:
Deep in Providence by Riss M. Neilson
Fellowship Point by Alice Elliott Dark
Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders by Kathryn Miles
Just Like Mother by Anne Heltzel
Jameela Green Ruins Everything by Zarqa Nawaz
Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up by Selma Blair
The Art of Prophecy by Wesley Chu
The Heartbreak Bakery by A. R. Capetta
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
The Comeback by Lily Chu
What We’re Reading:
Traffic: Genius, Rivalry, and Delusion in the Billion-Dollar Race to Go Viral by Ben Smith
Yellow Face by R.F. Kuang
The Great White Bard by Farah Karim-Cooper
System Collapse (The Murderbot Diaries 7) by Martha Wells
Bitten By Witch Fever: Wallpaper & Arsenic in the Nineteenth-Century Home by Lucinda Hawksley
More Books Out This Week:
Breakup, Makeup by Stacey Anthony
The Unbreakable Heart of Oliva Denaro by Viola Ardone, Clarissa Botsford (translator)
Voices of a People’s History of the United States in the 21st Century: Documents of Hope and Resistance edited by Anthony Arnove and Haley Pessin
Back to the Dirt by Frank Bill
The Book of Eve by Carmen Boullosa, Samantha Schnee (translator)
The Collected Regrets of Clover by Mikki Brammer
Barbara Isn’t Dying by Alina Bronsky, Tim Mohr (translator)
The Secret Summer Promise by Keah Brown
All the Pretty Places: A Novel of the Gilded Age by Joy Callaway
No One Needs to Know by Lindsay Cameron
Tales of Polynesia: Folktales from Hawai’i, New Zealand, Tahiti, and Samoa by Yiling Changues
Squire & Knight (Squire & Knight, 1) by Scott Chantler
Soil and Spirit: Cultivation and Kinship in the Web of Life by Scott Chaskey
Midsummer Mysteries: Tales from the Queen of Mystery by Agatha Christie
Scarlet by Genevieve Cogman
I Felt the End Before It Came: Memoirs of a Queer Ex-Jehovah’s Witness by Daniel Allen Cox
Plums for Months: Memories of a wonder-filled, neurodivergent childhood by Zaji Cox
Out of the Sugar Factory by Dorothee Elmiger, Megan Ewing (translator)
Epic Ellisons: Cosmos Camp by Lamar Giles and Morgan Bissant
The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks
Fixit: An IQ Novel by Joe Ide
Wildflower: A Memoir by Aurora James
The Iron Vow by Julie Kagawa
Arrangements in Blue: Notes on Loving and Living Alone by Amy Key
The Book That Wouldn’t Burn by Mark Lawrence
The Last One to Fall by Gabriella Lepore
Even If Everything Ends by Jens Liljestrand
Beauty Reborn by Elizabeth Lowham
American Breakdown: Our Ailing Nation, My Body’s Revolt, and the Nineteenth-Century Woman Who Brought Me Back to Life by Jennifer Lunden
You Don’t Have a Shot by Racquel Marie
Queens of Wonderland by Gama Ray Martinez
Walking with Sam: A Father, a Son, and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain by Andrew McCarthy
Our Hideous Progeny by C.E. McGill
Graveyard of Lost Children by Katrina Monroe
Only This Beautiful Moment by Abdi Nazemian
Orphan Bachelors: A Memoir by Fae Myenne Ng
Embroidery by Sigrún Pálsdóttir, Lytton Smith (translator)
Grounded by Aisha Saeed, S. K. Ali, Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow, Huda Al-Marashi
Atalanta by Jennifer Saint
Pieces of Blue by Holly Goldberg Sloan
Talk of Champions: Stories of the People Who Made Me: A Memoir by Kenny Smith
If Tomorrow Doesn’t Come by Jen St. Jude
When the Heavens Went on Sale: The Misfits and Geniuses Racing to Put Space Within Reach by Ashlee Vance
Retrospective by Juan Gabriel Vasquez, Anne McLean (translator)
Playing It Safe by Ashley Weaver
Shakespeare Was a Woman and Other Heresies: How Doubting the Bard Became the Biggest Taboo in Literature by Elizabeth Winkler
Bang Bang Bodhisattva by Aubrey Wood
They Hate Each Other by Amanda Woody
Boyslut: A Memoir and Manifesto by Zachary Zane
In Vitro by Isabel Zapata, translated by Robin Myers
The Sorrows of Others by Ada Zhang
Nigeria Jones by Ibi Zoboi