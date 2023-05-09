New Releases and More for May 9, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Jeff discuss To Shape a Dragon’s Breath, Our Migrant Souls, Hope You Are Satisfied, and more.

Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book.

Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O’Neal explores the wide bookish world. Interviews, lists, rankings, retrospectives, recommendations, and much more, featuring people who know and love books. Subscribe to First Edition on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your podcatcher of choice.

Books Discussed On the Show:

To Shape a Dragon’s Breath: The First Book of Nampeshiweisit by Moniquill Blackgoose

Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World by Henry Grabar

I’m Not Supposed to Be in the Dark by Riss M. Neilson

Oh My Mother!: A Memoir in Nine Adventures by Connie Wang

Hope You Are Satisfied by Tania Malik

Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of “Latino” by Héctor Tobar

The Force of Such Beauty by Barbara Bourland (paperback)

Alexandra Petri’s US History: Important American Documents (I Made Up) by Alexandra Petri

Paperback Releases:

Deep in Providence by Riss M. Neilson

Fellowship Point by Alice Elliott Dark

Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders by Kathryn Miles

Just Like Mother by Anne Heltzel

Jameela Green Ruins Everything by Zarqa Nawaz

Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up by Selma Blair

The Art of Prophecy by Wesley Chu

The Heartbreak Bakery by A. R. Capetta

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

The Comeback by Lily Chu

What We’re Reading:

Traffic: Genius, Rivalry, and Delusion in the Billion-Dollar Race to Go Viral by Ben Smith

Yellow Face by R.F. Kuang

The Great White Bard by Farah Karim-Cooper

System Collapse (The Murderbot Diaries 7) by Martha Wells

Bitten By Witch Fever: Wallpaper & Arsenic in the Nineteenth-Century Home by Lucinda Hawksley

More Books Out This Week:

Breakup, Makeup by Stacey Anthony

The Unbreakable Heart of Oliva Denaro by Viola Ardone, Clarissa Botsford (translator)

Voices of a People’s History of the United States in the 21st Century: Documents of Hope and Resistance edited by Anthony Arnove and Haley Pessin

Back to the Dirt by Frank Bill

The Book of Eve by Carmen Boullosa, Samantha Schnee (translator)

The Collected Regrets of Clover by Mikki Brammer

Barbara Isn’t Dying by Alina Bronsky, Tim Mohr (translator)

The Secret Summer Promise by Keah Brown

All the Pretty Places: A Novel of the Gilded Age by Joy Callaway

No One Needs to Know by Lindsay Cameron

Tales of Polynesia: Folktales from Hawai’i, New Zealand, Tahiti, and Samoa by Yiling Changues

Squire & Knight (Squire & Knight, 1) by Scott Chantler

Soil and Spirit: Cultivation and Kinship in the Web of Life by Scott Chaskey

Midsummer Mysteries: Tales from the Queen of Mystery by Agatha Christie

Scarlet by Genevieve Cogman

I Felt the End Before It Came: Memoirs of a Queer Ex-Jehovah’s Witness by Daniel Allen Cox

Plums for Months: Memories of a wonder-filled, neurodivergent childhood by Zaji Cox

Out of the Sugar Factory by Dorothee Elmiger, Megan Ewing (translator)

Epic Ellisons: Cosmos Camp by Lamar Giles and Morgan Bissant

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks

Fixit: An IQ Novel by Joe Ide

Wildflower: A Memoir by Aurora James

The Iron Vow by Julie Kagawa

Arrangements in Blue: Notes on Loving and Living Alone by Amy Key

The Book That Wouldn’t Burn by Mark Lawrence

The Last One to Fall by Gabriella Lepore

Even If Everything Ends by Jens Liljestrand

Beauty Reborn by Elizabeth Lowham

American Breakdown: Our Ailing Nation, My Body’s Revolt, and the Nineteenth-Century Woman Who Brought Me Back to Life by Jennifer Lunden

You Don’t Have a Shot by Racquel Marie

Queens of Wonderland by Gama Ray Martinez

Walking with Sam: A Father, a Son, and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain by Andrew McCarthy

Our Hideous Progeny by C.E. McGill

Graveyard of Lost Children by Katrina Monroe

Only This Beautiful Moment by Abdi Nazemian

Orphan Bachelors: A Memoir by Fae Myenne Ng

Embroidery by Sigrún Pálsdóttir, Lytton Smith (translator)

Grounded by Aisha Saeed, S. K. Ali, Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow, Huda Al-Marashi

Atalanta by Jennifer Saint

Pieces of Blue by Holly Goldberg Sloan

Talk of Champions: Stories of the People Who Made Me: A Memoir by Kenny Smith

If Tomorrow Doesn’t Come by Jen St. Jude

When the Heavens Went on Sale: The Misfits and Geniuses Racing to Put Space Within Reach by Ashlee Vance

Retrospective by Juan Gabriel Vasquez, Anne McLean (translator)

Playing It Safe by Ashley Weaver

Shakespeare Was a Woman and Other Heresies: How Doubting the Bard Became the Biggest Taboo in Literature by Elizabeth Winkler

Bang Bang Bodhisattva by Aubrey Wood

They Hate Each Other by Amanda Woody

Boyslut: A Memoir and Manifesto by Zachary Zane

In Vitro by Isabel Zapata, translated by Robin Myers

The Sorrows of Others by Ada Zhang

Nigeria Jones by Ibi Zoboi