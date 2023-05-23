New Releases and More for May 23, 2023
This week, Liberty and Jenn discuss Shakti, Brave the Wild River, The Lost Journals of Sacajawea, and more great books.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O’Neal explores the wide bookish world. Interviews, lists, rankings, retrospectives, recommendations, and much more, featuring people who know and love books. Subscribe to First Edition on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your podcatcher of choice.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Shakti by SJ Sindu and Nabi H. Ali
The Do-Over by Rodrigo Vargas and Coni Yovaniniz
Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon by Melissa L. Sevigny
The Will of the Many by James Islington
The Lost Journals of Sacajawea by Debra Magpie Earling
The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor
Magic Has No Borders edited by Sona Charaipotra and Samira Ahmed
The Tumbling Girl (Variety Palace Mysteries, 1) by Bridget Walsh
Bold Move: A 3-Step Plan to Transform Anxiety into Power by Dr. Luana Marques
Paperback Releases:
The City Inside by Samit Basu
All the Lovers in the Night by Mieko Kawakami, Sam Bett, David Boyd (translators)
Haven by Emma Donoghue
Sleepwalk by Dan Chaon
Things We Do in the Dark by Jennifer Hillier
City of Orange by David Yoon
Mrs. Nash’s Ashes by Sarah Adler
What We’re Reading:
The Oracle Code by Marieke Nijkamp, illustrated by Manuel Preitano
Starkweather: The Untold Story of the Killing Spree that Changed America by Harry N. Maclean
The Winterton Deception: Final Word by Janet Sumner Johnson
More Books Out This Week:
Rogue Justice: A Thriller (Avery Keene Book 2) by Stacey Abrams
Why Fathers Cry at Night: A Memoir in Love Poems, Recipes, Letters, and Remembrances by Kwame Alexander
Emma of 83rd Street by Audrey Bellezza, Emily Harding
Of Light and Shadow by Tanaz Bhathena
American Childhood: A Photographic History by Todd Brewster
Boy Parts by Eliza Clark
Peculiar Woods: The Ancient Underwater City: Volume 1 by Andrés J. Colmenares
The Senator’s Wife by Liv Constantine
How to Be a Rule-Breaking Letterer: A Guide to Making Perfectly Imperfect Art by Huyen Dinh
The Lagoon: Encounters with the Whales of San Ignacio by James Michael Dorsey
Love at First Set by Jennifer Dugan
Break the Wheel: Ending the Cycle of Police Violence by Keith Ellison
Austral by Carlos Fonseca, Megan McDowell (translator)
Lost Son: An American Family Trapped Inside the FBI’s Secret War by Brett Forrest
Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire by Clare Frank
The Chateau by Jaclyn Goldis
Things I Didn’t Do with This Body by Amanda Gunn
An Amerikan Family: The Shakurs and the Nation They Created by Santi Elijah Holley
Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital by Elise Hu
Fires in the Dark: Healing the Unquiet Mind by Kay Redfield Jamison
Riley Weaver Needs a Date to the Gaybutante Ball by Jason June
Forever Is Now by Mariama J. Lockington
Built from the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, America’s Black Wall Street by Victor Luckerson
The West: A New History in Fourteen Lives by Naoíse Mac Sweeney
Tomás Nevinson by Javier Marías, Margaret Jull Costa (translator)
Mare’s Nest by Holly Mitchell
Summer Stage by Meg Mitchell Moore
Something Like Possible by Miel Moreland
Girl Juice by Benji Nate
Notes on Her Color by Jennifer Neal
The Blighted Stars (The Devoured Worlds Book 1) by Megan E. O’Keefe
Girls Make Movies: A Follow-Your-Own-Path Guide for Aspiring Young Filmmakers by Mallory O’Meara and Jen Vaughn
Sing Her Down by Ivy Pochoda
Rehearsed to Death by Frank Anthony Polito
Holding the Note: Profiles in Popular Music by David Remnick
The Luis Ortega Survival Club by Sonora Reyes
On Fire Island by Jane L. Rosen
Bad Summer People by Emma Rosenblum
The Kingmaker (All The King’s Men Book 1) by Kennedy Ryan
Women We Buried, Women We Burned: A Memoir by Rachel Louise Snyder
If You Still Recognize Me by Cynthia So
The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man by David Von Drehle
Continuity Errors by Catriona Wright