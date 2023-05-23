New Releases and More for May 23, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Jenn discuss Shakti, Brave the Wild River, The Lost Journals of Sacajawea, and more great books.

Books Discussed On the Show:

Shakti by SJ Sindu and Nabi H. Ali

The Do-Over by Rodrigo Vargas and Coni Yovaniniz

Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon by Melissa L. Sevigny

The Will of the Many by James Islington

The Lost Journals of Sacajawea by Debra Magpie Earling

The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor

Magic Has No Borders edited by Sona Charaipotra and Samira Ahmed

The Tumbling Girl (Variety Palace Mysteries, 1) by Bridget Walsh

Bold Move: A 3-Step Plan to Transform Anxiety into Power by Dr. Luana Marques

Paperback Releases:

The City Inside by Samit Basu

All the Lovers in the Night by Mieko Kawakami, Sam Bett, David Boyd (translators)

Haven by Emma Donoghue

Sleepwalk by Dan Chaon

Things We Do in the Dark by Jennifer Hillier

City of Orange by David Yoon

Mrs. Nash’s Ashes by Sarah Adler

What We’re Reading:

The Oracle Code by Marieke Nijkamp, illustrated by Manuel Preitano

Starkweather: The Untold Story of the Killing Spree that Changed America by Harry N. Maclean

The Winterton Deception: Final Word by Janet Sumner Johnson

More Books Out This Week:

Rogue Justice: A Thriller (Avery Keene Book 2) by Stacey Abrams

Why Fathers Cry at Night: A Memoir in Love Poems, Recipes, Letters, and Remembrances by Kwame Alexander

Emma of 83rd Street by Audrey Bellezza, Emily Harding

Of Light and Shadow by Tanaz Bhathena

American Childhood: A Photographic History by Todd Brewster

Boy Parts by Eliza Clark

Peculiar Woods: The Ancient Underwater City: Volume 1 by Andrés J. Colmenares

The Senator’s Wife by Liv Constantine

How to Be a Rule-Breaking Letterer: A Guide to Making Perfectly Imperfect Art by Huyen Dinh

The Lagoon: Encounters with the Whales of San Ignacio by James Michael Dorsey

Love at First Set by Jennifer Dugan

Break the Wheel: Ending the Cycle of Police Violence by Keith Ellison

Austral by Carlos Fonseca, Megan McDowell (translator)

Lost Son: An American Family Trapped Inside the FBI’s Secret War by Brett Forrest

Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire by Clare Frank

The Chateau by Jaclyn Goldis

Things I Didn’t Do with This Body by Amanda Gunn

An Amerikan Family: The Shakurs and the Nation They Created by Santi Elijah Holley

Flawless: Lessons in Looks and Culture from the K-Beauty Capital by Elise Hu

Fires in the Dark: Healing the Unquiet Mind by Kay Redfield Jamison

Riley Weaver Needs a Date to the Gaybutante Ball by Jason June

Forever Is Now by Mariama J. Lockington

Built from the Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, America’s Black Wall Street by Victor Luckerson

The West: A New History in Fourteen Lives by Naoíse Mac Sweeney

Tomás Nevinson by Javier Marías, Margaret Jull Costa (translator)

Mare’s Nest by Holly Mitchell

Summer Stage by Meg Mitchell Moore

Something Like Possible by Miel Moreland

Girl Juice by Benji Nate

Notes on Her Color by Jennifer Neal

The Blighted Stars (The Devoured Worlds Book 1) by Megan E. O’Keefe

Girls Make Movies: A Follow-Your-Own-Path Guide for Aspiring Young Filmmakers by Mallory O’Meara and Jen Vaughn

Sing Her Down by Ivy Pochoda

Rehearsed to Death by Frank Anthony Polito

Holding the Note: Profiles in Popular Music by David Remnick

The Luis Ortega Survival Club by Sonora Reyes

On Fire Island by Jane L. Rosen

Bad Summer People by Emma Rosenblum

The Kingmaker (All The King’s Men Book 1) by Kennedy Ryan

Women We Buried, Women We Burned: A Memoir by Rachel Louise Snyder

If You Still Recognize Me by Cynthia So

The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man by David Von Drehle

Continuity Errors by Catriona Wright