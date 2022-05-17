New Releases and More for May 17, 2022
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss This Time Tomorrow, The Cherry Robbers, The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School, and more great books.
Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub
The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
The Legacy of Molly Southbourne by Tade Thompson
From Bad to Cursed by Lana Harper
The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker
Gideon Green in Black and White by Katie Henry
In Harm’s Way: The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis and the Extraordinary Story of Its Survivors (Revised and Updated) by Doug Stanton
See You Yesterday by Rachel Lynn Solomon
PAPERBACK RELEASES:
Perfectly Parvin by Olivia Abtahi
Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Floaters: Poems by Martín Espada
Let the Record Show: A Political History of ACT UP New York, 1987-1993 by Sarah Schulman
WHAT WE’RE READING:
When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill
The 13 1/2 Lives of Captain Blue Bear by Walter Moers
Moon and the Mars by Kia Corthron
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
The Red Arrow by William Brewer
This Is Not a Drill by K.A. Holt
Mid-Air: Two Novellas by Victoria Shorr
We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story by Simu Liu
The Colony by Audrey Magee
A Little Too Familiar: An Uncanny Romance Novel by Lish McBride
The Island by Adrian McKinty
Patton’s Payback: The Battle of El Guettar and General Patton’s Rise to Glory by Stephen L. Moore
Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up by Selma Blair
Coming Up for Air by Tom Daley
The Mind and the Moon: My Brother’s Story, the Science of Our Brains, and the Search for Our Psyches by Daniel Bergner
My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef by Kwame Onwuachi and Joshua David Stein
The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey
Last Gangster in Austin: Frank Smith, Ronnie Earle, and the End of a Junkyard Mafia by Jesse Sublett
Take Your Breath Away by Linwood Barclay
Ma and Me: A Memoir by Putsata Reang
You Have a Friend in 10A: Stories by Maggie Shipstead
We Measure the Earth with Our Bodies by Tsering Yangzom Lama
Let the Monster Out by Chad Lucas
Translating Myself and Others by Jhumpa Lahiri
Uncertain Ground: Citizenship in an Age of Endless, Invisible War by Phil Klay
Sex and the Single Woman: 24 Writers Reimagine Helen Gurley Brown’s Cult Classic by Eliza M. Smith and Haley Swanson
Mud Lilies by Indra Ramayan
The Peanutbutter Sisters and Other American Stories by Rumi Hara
Join the Club, Maggie Diaz by Nina Moreno and Courtney Lovett
Just Like Mother by Anne Heltzel
How to Live Without You by Sarah Everett
River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile by Candice Millard
She is Haunted: Stories by Paige Clark
My Summer Darlings by May Cobb
The Long Corner by Alexander Maksik
Adult Assembly Required by Abbi Waxman
This Might Be Too Personal: And Other Intimate Stories by Alyssa Shelasky
Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance by Alison Espach
Once Upon a K-Prom by Kat Cho
With Prejudice by Robin Peguero
Mirror Made of Rain by Naheed Phiroze Patel
Metropolis by B. A. Shapiro
The Stardust Thief (Volume 1) by Chelsea Abdullah
A Musical Offering by Luis Sagasti, Fionn Petch (translator)
Mother Noise: A Memoir by Cindy House
Twin Crowns by Catherine Doyle, Katherine Webber