New Releases and More for May 17, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss This Time Tomorrow, The Cherry Robbers, The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School, and more great books.

Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub

The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes

The Legacy of Molly Southbourne by Tade Thompson

From Bad to Cursed by Lana Harper

The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker

Gideon Green in Black and White by Katie Henry

In Harm’s Way: The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis and the Extraordinary Story of Its Survivors (Revised and Updated) by Doug Stanton

See You Yesterday by Rachel Lynn Solomon

PAPERBACK RELEASES:

Perfectly Parvin by Olivia Abtahi

Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Floaters: Poems by Martín Espada

Let the Record Show: A Political History of ACT UP New York, 1987-1993 by Sarah Schulman

WHAT WE’RE READING:

When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill

The 13 1/2 Lives of Captain Blue Bear by Walter Moers

Moon and the Mars by Kia Corthron

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

The Red Arrow by William Brewer

This Is Not a Drill by K.A. Holt

Mid-Air: Two Novellas by Victoria Shorr

We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story by Simu Liu

The Colony by Audrey Magee

A Little Too Familiar: An Uncanny Romance Novel by Lish McBride

The Island by Adrian McKinty

Patton’s Payback: The Battle of El Guettar and General Patton’s Rise to Glory by Stephen L. Moore

Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up by Selma Blair

Coming Up for Air by Tom Daley

The Mind and the Moon: My Brother’s Story, the Science of Our Brains, and the Search for Our Psyches by Daniel Bergner

My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef by Kwame Onwuachi and Joshua David Stein

The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey

Last Gangster in Austin: Frank Smith, Ronnie Earle, and the End of a Junkyard Mafia by Jesse Sublett

Take Your Breath Away by Linwood Barclay

Ma and Me: A Memoir by Putsata Reang

You Have a Friend in 10A: Stories by Maggie Shipstead

We Measure the Earth with Our Bodies by Tsering Yangzom Lama

Let the Monster Out by Chad Lucas

Translating Myself and Others by Jhumpa Lahiri

Uncertain Ground: Citizenship in an Age of Endless, Invisible War by Phil Klay

Sex and the Single Woman: 24 Writers Reimagine Helen Gurley Brown’s Cult Classic by Eliza M. Smith and Haley Swanson

Mud Lilies by Indra Ramayan

The Peanutbutter Sisters and Other American Stories by Rumi Hara

Join the Club, Maggie Diaz by Nina Moreno and Courtney Lovett

Just Like Mother by Anne Heltzel

How to Live Without You by Sarah Everett

River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile by Candice Millard

She is Haunted: Stories by Paige Clark

My Summer Darlings by May Cobb

The Long Corner by Alexander Maksik

Adult Assembly Required by Abbi Waxman

This Might Be Too Personal: And Other Intimate Stories by Alyssa Shelasky

Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance by Alison Espach

Once Upon a K-Prom by Kat Cho

With Prejudice by Robin Peguero

Mirror Made of Rain by Naheed Phiroze Patel

Metropolis by B. A. Shapiro

The Stardust Thief (Volume 1) by Chelsea Abdullah

A Musical Offering by Luis Sagasti, Fionn Petch (translator)

Mother Noise: A Memoir by Cindy House

Twin Crowns by Catherine Doyle, Katherine Webber