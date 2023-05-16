New Releases and More for May 16, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Yellowface, Quietly Hostile, Saint Juniper’s Folly, and more.

Books Discussed On the Show:

Yellowface by R. F Kuang

Quietly Hostile: Essays by Samantha Irby

Saint Juniper’s Folly by Alex Crespo

We’ll Never Tell by Wendy Heard

No One Will Come Back For Us and Other Stories by Premee Mohamed

All the Names They Used for God: Stories by Anjali Sachdeva

Weird But True Sharks by National Geographic Kids

The Ones We’re Meant to Find by Joan He

The Malevolent Seven by Sebastien de Castell

When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill

Paperback Releases:

The Evening Hero by Marie Myung-Ok Lee

This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub

The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker

Circa by Devi S. Laskar

Greenland by David Santos Donaldson

All That’s Left in the World by Erik J. Brown

They Can’t Take Your Name by Robert Justice

Fake Dates and Mooncakes by Sher Lee

Human Sacrifices by María Fernanda Ampuero, Frances Riddle (translator)

Sidle Creek by Jolene McIlwain

What We’re Reading:

When the Angels Left the Old Country by Sacha Lamb

The Trauma Beat: A Case for Re-Thinking the Business of Bad News by Tamara Cherry

Jumpman: The Making and Meaning of Michael Jordan by Johnny Smith

More Books Out This Week:

The Three of Us by Ore Agbaje-Williams

Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most by Adam Alter

The Lie Maker by Linwood Barclay

The Disenchantment by Celia Bell

The Postcard by Anne Berest, Tina Kover (translator)

Nightmare Island by Shakirah Bourne

A Renaissance of Our Own: A Memoir & Manifesto on Reimagining by Rachel E. Cargle

The Enchanted Hacienda by J.C. Cervantes

The Guest by Emma Cline

Sushi and Sea Lions by Rachel Corsini

Dances by Nicole Cuffy

Dykette by Jenny Fran Davis

Transmogrify!: 14 Fantastical Tales of Trans Magic by g. haron davis

King: A Life by Jonathan Eig

Building: A Carpenter’s Notes on Life & the Art of Good Work by Mark Ellison

Who’s Your Founding Father?: One Man’s Epic Quest to Uncover the First, True Declaration of Independence by David Fleming

Everyday Utopia: What 2,000 Years of Wild Experiments Can Teach Us About the Good Life by Kristen R. Ghodsee

The Late Mrs. Willoughby by Claudia Gray

Titanium Noir by Nick Harkaway

Let This Radicalize You by Kelly Hayes and Mariame Kaba

The Wreck: A Daughter’s Memoir of Becoming a Mother by Cassandra Jackson

The Cobra’s Song by Supriya Kelkar

Mihi Ever After: A Giant Problem by Tae Keller

Undaunted: How Women Changed American Journalism by Brooke Kroeger

The True Love Experiment by Christina Lauren

Ruby Lost and Found by Christina Li

The God of Good Looks by Breanne Mc Ivor

Venom & Vow by Anna-Marie McLemore and Elliott McLemore

Miss Major Speaks: Conversations with a Black Trans Revolutionary by Toshio Meronek and Miss Major Griffin-Gracy

The World: A Family History of Humanity by Simon Sebag Montefiore

The Garnett Girls by Georgina Moore

Thinning Blood: A Memoir of Family, Myth, and Identity by Leah Myers

A Trans Man Walks Into a Gay Bar: A Journey of Self (and Sexual) Discovery by Harry Nicholas 🏳️‍🌈

Painted Devils by Margaret Owen

Rubi Ramos’s Recipe for Success by Jessica Parra

Life B: Overcoming Double Depression by Bethanne Patrick

As Long As We’re Together by Brianna Peppins

A Line in the Sand by Kevin Powers

Edison’s Ghosts: The Untold Weirdness of History’s Greatest Geniuses by Katie Spalding

These Vital Signs: A Doctor’s Notes on Life and Loss in Tweets by Sayed Tabatabai

Your Body Is a Revolution: Healing Our Relationships with Our Bodies, Each Other, and the Earth by Tara Teng

Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City by Jane Wong

Harold by Steven Wright

Up to Speed: The Groundbreaking Science of Women Athletes by Christine Yu

Uneducated: A Memoir of Flunking Out, Falling Apart, and Finding My Worth by Christopher Zara