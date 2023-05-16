New Releases and More for May 16, 2023
This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Yellowface, Quietly Hostile, Saint Juniper’s Folly, and more.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Yellowface by R. F Kuang
Quietly Hostile: Essays by Samantha Irby
Saint Juniper’s Folly by Alex Crespo
We’ll Never Tell by Wendy Heard
No One Will Come Back For Us and Other Stories by Premee Mohamed
All the Names They Used for God: Stories by Anjali Sachdeva
Weird But True Sharks by National Geographic Kids
The Ones We’re Meant to Find by Joan He
The Malevolent Seven by Sebastien de Castell
When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill
Paperback Releases:
The Evening Hero by Marie Myung-Ok Lee
This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub
The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker
Circa by Devi S. Laskar
Greenland by David Santos Donaldson
All That’s Left in the World by Erik J. Brown
They Can’t Take Your Name by Robert Justice
Fake Dates and Mooncakes by Sher Lee
Human Sacrifices by María Fernanda Ampuero, Frances Riddle (translator)
Sidle Creek by Jolene McIlwain
What We’re Reading:
When the Angels Left the Old Country by Sacha Lamb
The Trauma Beat: A Case for Re-Thinking the Business of Bad News by Tamara Cherry
Jumpman: The Making and Meaning of Michael Jordan by Johnny Smith
More Books Out This Week:
The Three of Us by Ore Agbaje-Williams
Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most by Adam Alter
The Lie Maker by Linwood Barclay
The Disenchantment by Celia Bell
The Postcard by Anne Berest, Tina Kover (translator)
Nightmare Island by Shakirah Bourne
A Renaissance of Our Own: A Memoir & Manifesto on Reimagining by Rachel E. Cargle
The Enchanted Hacienda by J.C. Cervantes
The Guest by Emma Cline
Sushi and Sea Lions by Rachel Corsini
Dances by Nicole Cuffy
Dykette by Jenny Fran Davis
Transmogrify!: 14 Fantastical Tales of Trans Magic by g. haron davis
King: A Life by Jonathan Eig
Building: A Carpenter’s Notes on Life & the Art of Good Work by Mark Ellison
Who’s Your Founding Father?: One Man’s Epic Quest to Uncover the First, True Declaration of Independence by David Fleming
Everyday Utopia: What 2,000 Years of Wild Experiments Can Teach Us About the Good Life by Kristen R. Ghodsee
The Late Mrs. Willoughby by Claudia Gray
Titanium Noir by Nick Harkaway
Let This Radicalize You by Kelly Hayes and Mariame Kaba
The Wreck: A Daughter’s Memoir of Becoming a Mother by Cassandra Jackson
The Cobra’s Song by Supriya Kelkar
Mihi Ever After: A Giant Problem by Tae Keller
Undaunted: How Women Changed American Journalism by Brooke Kroeger
The True Love Experiment by Christina Lauren
Ruby Lost and Found by Christina Li
The God of Good Looks by Breanne Mc Ivor
Venom & Vow by Anna-Marie McLemore and Elliott McLemore
Miss Major Speaks: Conversations with a Black Trans Revolutionary by Toshio Meronek and Miss Major Griffin-Gracy
The World: A Family History of Humanity by Simon Sebag Montefiore
The Garnett Girls by Georgina Moore
Thinning Blood: A Memoir of Family, Myth, and Identity by Leah Myers
A Trans Man Walks Into a Gay Bar: A Journey of Self (and Sexual) Discovery by Harry Nicholas 🏳️🌈
Painted Devils by Margaret Owen
Rubi Ramos’s Recipe for Success by Jessica Parra
Life B: Overcoming Double Depression by Bethanne Patrick
As Long As We’re Together by Brianna Peppins
A Line in the Sand by Kevin Powers
Edison’s Ghosts: The Untold Weirdness of History’s Greatest Geniuses by Katie Spalding
These Vital Signs: A Doctor’s Notes on Life and Loss in Tweets by Sayed Tabatabai
Your Body Is a Revolution: Healing Our Relationships with Our Bodies, Each Other, and the Earth by Tara Teng
Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City by Jane Wong
Harold by Steven Wright
Up to Speed: The Groundbreaking Science of Women Athletes by Christine Yu
Uneducated: A Memoir of Flunking Out, Falling Apart, and Finding My Worth by Christopher Zara