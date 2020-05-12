New Releases and More for May 12, 2020

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss A Deadly Inside Scoop, Stealing Thunder, Superman Smashes the Klan, and more great books.

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

A Deadly Inside Scoop by Abby Collette

Stealing Thunder by Alina Boyden

Enemy of All Mankind: A True Story of Piracy, Power, and History’s First Global Manhunt by Steven Johnson

The Anthill by Julianne Pachico

Superman Smashes the Klan by Gene Luen Yang, Gurihiru (Illustrator)

A Children’s Bible: A Novel by Lydia Millet

The Shapeless Unease: A Year of Not Sleeping by Samantha Harvey

Dear Universe by Florence Gonsalves

WHAT WE’RE READING:

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey

MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:

Catherine House: A Novel by Elisabeth Thomas

You’re Doing Great!: And Other Reasons to Stay Alive by Tom Papa

The Last High by Daniel Kalla

Selected Poems by Joseph Brodsky, edited by Ann Kjellberg

Cat Yoga by Sam Hart

Gastronogeek: 42 Recipes from Your Favorite Imaginary Worlds by Thibaud Villanova and Maxime Léonard

Katheryn Howard, The Scandalous Queen: A Novel (Six Tudor Queens) by Alison Weir

Queen of the Unwanted by Jenna Glass

Glorious Boy by Aimee Liu

How to Die: A Book About Being Alive by Ray Robertson

Giant by Mikael

The Last Trial by Scott Turow

York: The Map of Stars by Laura Ruby

A Ceiling Made of Eggshells by Gail Carson Levine

The Museum of Whales You Will Never See: And Other Excursions to Iceland’s Most Unusual Museums by A. Kendra Greene

Tiny Tattoos: 1,000 Small Inspirational Artworks by Rebecca Vincent

The Summer Set: A Novel by Aimee Agresti

Island on Fire: The Revolt That Ended Slavery in the British Empire by Tom Zoellner

Nori by Rumi Hara

The Truth According to Blue by Eve Yohalem

My Kind of People: A Novel by Lisa Duffy

The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar

Which Way Is Home? by Maria Kiely

Sunny Days: The Children’s Television Revolution That Changed America by David Kamp

I’d Give Anything: A Novel by Marisa de los Santos

Elephants: Birth, Life, and Death in the World of the Giants by Hannah Mumby

On Lighthouses by Jazmina Barrera, Christina MacSweeney (translator)

The Royal Abduls by Ramiza Shamoun Koya

Book of the Little Axe by Lauren Francis-Sharma

This Is How I Lied: A Novel by Heather Gudenkauf

Flash Crash: A Trading Savant, a Global Manhunt, and the Most Mysterious Market Crash in History by Liam Vaughan

The Boy in the Red Dress by Kristin Lambert

We Had No Rules by Corinne Manning

Liquid Gold: Bees and the Pursuit of Midlife Honey by Roger Morgan-Grenville

The Summer of Impossibilities by Rachael Allen

Bad News: Why We Fall for Fake News by Rob Brotherton

Hot with the Bad Things by Lucia LoTempio

Even the Dogs: A Novel by Jon McGregor

Private Lessons by Cynthia Salaysay

The Library of Legends by Janie Chang

Lou Gehrig: The Lost Memoir by Alan D. Gaff

Say Yes Summer by Lindsey Roth Culli

By the Book by Amanda Sellet

The Fascinators by Andrew Eliopulos

Of Literature and Lattes by Katherine Reay

#EntryLevelBoss : How to Get Any Job You Want by Alexa Shoen

The Black Cabinet: The Untold Story of African Americans and Politics During the Age of Roosevelt by Jill Watts

Quotients by Tracy O’Neill

Sand Talk: How Indigenous Thinking Can Save the World by Tyson Yunkaporta

A Song from Faraway: A Novel by Deni Ellis Bechard

Braver Than You Think: Around the World on the Trip of My (Mother’s) Lifetime by Maggie Downs

Up All Night: Ted Turner, CNN, and the Birth of 24-Hour News by Lisa Napoli

Funny Weather: Art in an Emergency by Olivia Laing

The Trouble with Hating You by Sajni Patel

Daughters of Smoke and Fire: A Novel by Ava Homa

Lizard’s Tale by Weng Wai Chan

Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds, and Shape Our Futures by Merlin Sheldrake

Shepherd by Catherine Jinks

The Sky is Mine by Amy Beashel

The Goodbye Man (A Colter Shaw Novel) by Jeffery Deaver

My Mother’s House: A novel by Francesca Momplaisir

My Baby First Birthday by Jenny Zhang

Endland by Tim Etchells

House of Dragons by Jessica Cluess

In Praise of Walking: A New Scientific Exploration by Shane O’Mara

Thresholes by Lara Mimosa Montes

Orwell: A Man Of Our Time by Richard Bradford

In Search of Safety: Voices of Refugees by Susan Kuklin

Not Go Away Is My Name by Alberto Ríos

Daughter of the Reich: A Novel by Louise Fein

Tasty Pride: 75 Recipes and Stories from the Queer Food Community by Tasty, Jesse Szewczyk

The Self-Care Cookbook: Easy Healing Plant-Based Recipes by Gemma Ogston

Low Places by William Shaw