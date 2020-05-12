Episode 259
New Releases and More for May 12, 2020
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss A Deadly Inside Scoop, Stealing Thunder, Superman Smashes the Klan, and more great books.
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
A Deadly Inside Scoop by Abby Collette
Stealing Thunder by Alina Boyden
Enemy of All Mankind: A True Story of Piracy, Power, and History’s First Global Manhunt by Steven Johnson
The Anthill by Julianne Pachico
Superman Smashes the Klan by Gene Luen Yang, Gurihiru (Illustrator)
A Children’s Bible: A Novel by Lydia Millet
The Shapeless Unease: A Year of Not Sleeping by Samantha Harvey
Dear Universe by Florence Gonsalves
WHAT WE’RE READING:
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey
MORE BOOKS OUT THIS WEEK:
Catherine House: A Novel by Elisabeth Thomas
You’re Doing Great!: And Other Reasons to Stay Alive by Tom Papa
The Last High by Daniel Kalla
Selected Poems by Joseph Brodsky, edited by Ann Kjellberg
Cat Yoga by Sam Hart
Gastronogeek: 42 Recipes from Your Favorite Imaginary Worlds by Thibaud Villanova and Maxime Léonard
Katheryn Howard, The Scandalous Queen: A Novel (Six Tudor Queens) by Alison Weir
Queen of the Unwanted by Jenna Glass
Glorious Boy by Aimee Liu
How to Die: A Book About Being Alive by Ray Robertson
Giant by Mikael
The Last Trial by Scott Turow
York: The Map of Stars by Laura Ruby
A Ceiling Made of Eggshells by Gail Carson Levine
The Museum of Whales You Will Never See: And Other Excursions to Iceland’s Most Unusual Museums by A. Kendra Greene
Tiny Tattoos: 1,000 Small Inspirational Artworks by Rebecca Vincent
The Summer Set: A Novel by Aimee Agresti
Island on Fire: The Revolt That Ended Slavery in the British Empire by Tom Zoellner
Nori by Rumi Hara
The Truth According to Blue by Eve Yohalem
My Kind of People: A Novel by Lisa Duffy
The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar
Which Way Is Home? by Maria Kiely
Sunny Days: The Children’s Television Revolution That Changed America by David Kamp
I’d Give Anything: A Novel by Marisa de los Santos
Elephants: Birth, Life, and Death in the World of the Giants by Hannah Mumby
On Lighthouses by Jazmina Barrera, Christina MacSweeney (translator)
The Royal Abduls by Ramiza Shamoun Koya
Book of the Little Axe by Lauren Francis-Sharma
This Is How I Lied: A Novel by Heather Gudenkauf
Flash Crash: A Trading Savant, a Global Manhunt, and the Most Mysterious Market Crash in History by Liam Vaughan
The Boy in the Red Dress by Kristin Lambert
We Had No Rules by Corinne Manning
Liquid Gold: Bees and the Pursuit of Midlife Honey by Roger Morgan-Grenville
The Summer of Impossibilities by Rachael Allen
Bad News: Why We Fall for Fake News by Rob Brotherton
Hot with the Bad Things by Lucia LoTempio
Even the Dogs: A Novel by Jon McGregor
Private Lessons by Cynthia Salaysay
The Library of Legends by Janie Chang
Lou Gehrig: The Lost Memoir by Alan D. Gaff
Say Yes Summer by Lindsey Roth Culli
By the Book by Amanda Sellet
The Fascinators by Andrew Eliopulos
Of Literature and Lattes by Katherine Reay
#EntryLevelBoss : How to Get Any Job You Want by Alexa Shoen
The Black Cabinet: The Untold Story of African Americans and Politics During the Age of Roosevelt by Jill Watts
Quotients by Tracy O’Neill
Sand Talk: How Indigenous Thinking Can Save the World by Tyson Yunkaporta
A Song from Faraway: A Novel by Deni Ellis Bechard
Braver Than You Think: Around the World on the Trip of My (Mother’s) Lifetime by Maggie Downs
Up All Night: Ted Turner, CNN, and the Birth of 24-Hour News by Lisa Napoli
Funny Weather: Art in an Emergency by Olivia Laing
The Trouble with Hating You by Sajni Patel
Daughters of Smoke and Fire: A Novel by Ava Homa
Lizard’s Tale by Weng Wai Chan
Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds, and Shape Our Futures by Merlin Sheldrake
The Sky is Mine by Amy Beashel
The Goodbye Man (A Colter Shaw Novel) by Jeffery Deaver
My Mother’s House: A novel by Francesca Momplaisir
My Baby First Birthday by Jenny Zhang
Endland by Tim Etchells
House of Dragons by Jessica Cluess
In Praise of Walking: A New Scientific Exploration by Shane O’Mara
Thresholes by Lara Mimosa Montes
Orwell: A Man Of Our Time by Richard Bradford
In Search of Safety: Voices of Refugees by Susan Kuklin
Not Go Away Is My Name by Alberto Ríos
Daughter of the Reich: A Novel by Louise Fein
Tasty Pride: 75 Recipes and Stories from the Queer Food Community by Tasty, Jesse Szewczyk
The Self-Care Cookbook: Easy Healing Plant-Based Recipes by Gemma Ogston
Low Places by William Shaw