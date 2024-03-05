New Releases and More for March 5, 2024
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Hunter, Thunder Song, The Great Divide, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Great Divide by Cristina Henríquez
Thunder Song: Essays by Sasha taqwšəblu LaPointe
The Hunter by Tana French
The Extinction of Irena Rey by Jennifer Croft
The Meister of Decimen City by Brenna Raney
Thirst by Marina Yuszczuk, Heather Cleary (translator)
Luigi, the Spider Who Wanted to Be a Kitten by Michelle Knudsen and Kevin Hawkes
Bunny Should Be Sleeping by Amy Hest and Renata Liwska
The Baker and the Bard by Fern Haught
Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
What We’re Reading:
42: The Wildly Improbable Ideas of Douglas Adams edited by Kevin Jon Davies
God Bless You, Otis Spunkmeyer by Joseph Earl Thomas
More Books Out This Week:
American Spirits by Russell Banks
The Prisoner’s Throne (The Stolen Heir) by Holly Black
Beautiful People: My Thirteen Truths About Disability by Melissa Blake
The Woman in the Sable Coat by Elizabeth Brooks
What the Bees See: A Honeybee’s Eye View of the World by Craig P. Burrows
The Hearing Test by Eliza Barry Callahan
The Tower by Flora Carr
Maktub: An Inspirational Companion to The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, Margaret Jull Costa (translator)
Finlay Donovan Rolls the Dice (The Finlay Donovan Series, 4) by Elle Cosimano
Say Hello to My Little Friend by Jennine Capó Crucet
Ghost Dogs: On Killers and Kin by Andre Dubus III
What Grows in the Dark by Jaq Evans
Island Rule: Stories by Katie M. Flynn
The Last Verse by Caroline Frost
Anita de Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez
Radiant: The Life and Line of Keith Haring by Brad Gooch
The Invisible Hotel by Yeji Y. Ham
Three Kinds of Lucky (The Shadow Age) by Kim Harrison
The Witch of New York: The Trials of Polly Bodine and the Cursed Birth of Tabloid Justice by Alex Hortis
Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir by Tessa Hulls
The Haunting of Velkwood by Gwendolyn Kiste
Ellipses by Vanessa Lawrence
36 Ways of Writing a Vietnamese Poem by Nam Le
Starry Field: A Memoir of Lost History by Margaret Juhae Lee
Here After: A Memoir by Amy Lin
Make Your Own Magic: A Beginner’s Guide to Self-Empowering Witchcraft by Amanda Lovelace
Fruit of the Dead by Rachel Lyon
Clever Creatures of the Night by Samantha Mabry
Finding Sophie by Imran Mahmood
Pelican Girls by Julia Malye
Promchanted by Morgan Matson
Me vs. Brain: An Overthinker’s Guide to Life by Hayley Morris
Parasol Against the Axe by Helen Oyeyemi
Silver: Poems by Rowan Ricardo Phillips
The Translator’s Daughter by Grace Loh Prasad
The No-Girlfriend Rule by Christen Randall
My Heavenly Favorite by Lucas Rijneveld, Michele Hutchison
The House of Hidden Meanings: A Memoir by Rupaul
This Could Be Us by Kennedy Ryan
One Last Breath by Ginny Myers Sain
Never Been Better by Leanne Toshiko Simpson
Murder Road by Simone St. James
Imagine Freedom: Transforming Pain into Political and Spiritual Power by Rahiel Tesfamariam
Listen for the Lie by Amy Tintera
The Truth of the Aleke (The Forever Desert, 2) by Moses Ose Utomi
Help Wanted by Adelle Waldman
Women of Good Fortune by Sophie Wan
Big Time by Ben H. Winters
But the Girl by Jessica Zhan Mei Yu