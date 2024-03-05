New Releases and More for March 5, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss The Hunter, Thunder Song, The Great Divide, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Great Divide by Cristina Henríquez

Thunder Song: Essays by Sasha taqwšəblu LaPointe

The Hunter by Tana French

The Extinction of Irena Rey by Jennifer Croft

The Meister of Decimen City by Brenna Raney

Thirst by Marina Yuszczuk, Heather Cleary (translator)

Luigi, the Spider Who Wanted to Be a Kitten by Michelle Knudsen and Kevin Hawkes

Bunny Should Be Sleeping by Amy Hest and Renata Liwska

The Baker and the Bard by Fern Haught

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange

What We’re Reading:

42: The Wildly Improbable Ideas of Douglas Adams edited by Kevin Jon Davies

God Bless You, Otis Spunkmeyer by Joseph Earl Thomas

